30 Best Bo Bichette-inspired fantasy team names to try out in 2024

Bo Bichette and the Toronto Blue Jays are entering the 2024 campaign with arguably the most pressure they've faced since the shortstop made his MLB debut. After a disappointing showing last postseason, the Blue Jays will be looking to make a deep run to the World Series this coming campaign.

If the Toronto Blue Jays are going to achieve their ultimate goal, Bo Bichette will be a key contributor to the team's success or lack thereof. The 25-year-old was excellent yet again last season, earning his second All-Star selection in the process. Over the course of 135 games, Bichette posted a .306 batting average with 20 home runs, 73 RBIs, and five stolen bases.

"Bo Bichette says the Blue Jays need to have more accountability to take the next step" - @theScore

His increased discipline at the plate last season, as well as his track record of success, makes Bichette one of the top targets for managers in 2024 fantasy baseball drafts. While he no longer is a legitimate target in the first round, he shouldn't be sitting on the board much longer than the second or third rounds.

If Bo Bichette can continue to remain disciplined and effect at the plate, while also seeing his counting stats return to the similar levels they were at in 2021, he could be a true value in 2024 fantasy baseball drafts.

Here's a look at 30 fantasy baseball team names inspired by Bo Bichette

While fantasy managers will likely enjoy the rewards that come with drafting Bichette, they also might want to have some fun naming their team after the two-time All-Star. Here are 30 fantasy baseball team names inspired by the Toronto Blue Jays superstar shortstop:

You Don't Know Bo Bo Way Out! Bo's Flow Show Hurry Up and Pitchette The Bo-Storms Bich Please The Bich Pens The biChette Holmgrens Duck, Duck, Bo Bo's Blue Birds Don't Bo Away Mad Bo Way Bro! Time to Bo! The Winnipeg Bo-Bombers The Bo-eing 747s Move Bichette, Get Out The Way! Say It Ain't Bo! The UF-Bo's Glass of Mer-Bo The Edgar Allen Bo's The Wild Pitchettes Bo with the Flow Bad To the Bo-ne The Bo'ne Yard! Bo Day! Seven Year Bich Season of the Bich Lilo and Bich Bo and the Jacksons Please Don't Bo!

While drafting the correct players is important to winning fantasy baseball seasons, using creative team names makes the victory all the more exciting. Bo Bichette and the Toronto Blue Jays will be one of the top teams in the league this season, so draft and enjoy the ride.

