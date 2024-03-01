25 Best Cody Bellinger-inspired fantasy team names to try out in 2024

Although it took all offseason, former National League MVP Cody Bellinger finally signed a new contract for the 2024 season. The versatile outfielder and first baseman is set to return to the Chicago Cubs after the two parties agreed terms on a three-year, $80 million deal.

"The #Cubs today have agreed to terms with OF Cody Bellinger on a three-year major league contract. Welcome back to Chicago, Cody!" - @Cubs

After months of rumors linking Bellinger to several teams, the two-time All-Star will return to the same club, where he delivered his best season in years. The veteran is coming off a 2023 campaign that saw him bounce back in a major way, posting a .307 batting average with 26 home runs, 97 RBIs, and 20 stolen bases.

Some underlying numbers from Cody Bellinger's 2023 season have managers and experts concerned about whether he will be able to perform at the same level. Bellinger posted a wOBA that was nearly 40 points higher than his xwOBA, suggesting good luck on his side last season.

That being said, the Chicago Cubs superstar will likely find himself drafted in the first few rounds of the 2024 fantasy baseball drafts. If he can perform anywhere near his 2023 level, he could be a bargain for fantasy managers.

A look at 30 fantasy baseball team names inspired by Cody Bellinger

While there will undoubtedly be risks that come with drafting Bellinger this upcoming season, fantasy managers will likely enjoy selecting the veteran if he continues his 2023 form. Managers might even be convinced to name their team after the Chicago Cubs star.

Here are 30 fantasy baseball team names inspired by Bellinger:

The Belli-Bombers Cody and The Coyotes For Whom The Belli Tolls Cody and The Cubs The Jelly Bellis Belli's Bounce Back Saved By The Bellinger Ring the Bellinger Bellinger River Snapping Turtles Taco Bellinger Alexander Graham Bellingers The Tinker Bellinger Jingle Belli Rock Bellinger's Biceps Cody's Cubbies Silver Bells The Victree-Bellingers Big Bad Bellinger The Suite Life with Zack and Cody Bellinger Belli and the Bench Warmers Ballparks and Bellingers Rebel Yell-inger Ghost in the Shellinger Hell's Bells Buffalo Bill Cody

Whether or not the former Los Angeles Dodgers superstar performs like he did last season, it will be a more enjoyable 2024 fantasy baseball season if your team has a clever or funny nickname.

