25 Best Cody Bellinger-inspired fantasy team names to try out in 2024

By Lyndon Suvanto
Modified Mar 01, 2024 23:41 GMT
Cody Bellinger will provide fantasy baseball managers with a number of team name options in 2024

Although it took all offseason, former National League MVP Cody Bellinger finally signed a new contract for the 2024 season. The versatile outfielder and first baseman is set to return to the Chicago Cubs after the two parties agreed terms on a three-year, $80 million deal.

"The #Cubs today have agreed to terms with OF Cody Bellinger on a three-year major league contract. Welcome back to Chicago, Cody!" - @Cubs

After months of rumors linking Bellinger to several teams, the two-time All-Star will return to the same club, where he delivered his best season in years. The veteran is coming off a 2023 campaign that saw him bounce back in a major way, posting a .307 batting average with 26 home runs, 97 RBIs, and 20 stolen bases.

Some underlying numbers from Cody Bellinger's 2023 season have managers and experts concerned about whether he will be able to perform at the same level. Bellinger posted a wOBA that was nearly 40 points higher than his xwOBA, suggesting good luck on his side last season.

That being said, the Chicago Cubs superstar will likely find himself drafted in the first few rounds of the 2024 fantasy baseball drafts. If he can perform anywhere near his 2023 level, he could be a bargain for fantasy managers.

A look at 30 fantasy baseball team names inspired by Cody Bellinger

While there will undoubtedly be risks that come with drafting Bellinger this upcoming season, fantasy managers will likely enjoy selecting the veteran if he continues his 2023 form. Managers might even be convinced to name their team after the Chicago Cubs star.

Here are 30 fantasy baseball team names inspired by Bellinger:

  1. The Belli-Bombers
  2. Cody and The Coyotes
  3. For Whom The Belli Tolls
  4. Cody and The Cubs
  5. The Jelly Bellis
  6. Belli's Bounce Back
  7. Saved By The Bellinger
  8. Ring the Bellinger
  9. Bellinger River Snapping Turtles
  10. Taco Bellinger
  11. Alexander Graham Bellingers
  12. The Tinker Bellinger
  13. Jingle Belli Rock
  14. Bellinger's Biceps
  15. Cody's Cubbies
  16. Silver Bells
  17. The Victree-Bellingers
  18. Big Bad Bellinger
  19. The Suite Life with Zack and Cody Bellinger
  20. Belli and the Bench Warmers
  21. Ballparks and Bellingers
  22. Rebel Yell-inger
  23. Ghost in the Shellinger
  24. Hell's Bells
  25. Buffalo Bill Cody

Whether or not the former Los Angeles Dodgers superstar performs like he did last season, it will be a more enjoyable 2024 fantasy baseball season if your team has a clever or funny nickname.

