  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • 30 Best Freddie Freeman-inspired fantasy team names to try out in 2025

30 Best Freddie Freeman-inspired fantasy team names to try out in 2025

By Lyndon Suvanto
Modified Mar 12, 2025 00:05 GMT
Freddie Freeman can provide fantasy baseball managers with plenty of team name options (Photo Source: IMAGN)
Freddie Freeman can provide fantasy baseball managers with plenty of team name options (Photo Source: IMAGN)

Freddie Freeman is without question one of the greatest first basemen of his generation. The two-time World Series champion has been an solid defender and excellent offensive contributor throughout his 15-year MLB career. Even at 35-years-old, Freeman is still as elite as it comes at the first base position.

Ad

Aside from Freddie Freeman being effective at the plate, the superstar is incedibly durable. Since becoming a full-time player, Freeman has played in at least 117 games every season (2020 shortened season not included). This only adds to his value to clubs, both in real life and fantasy.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

From a fantasy baseball perspective, Freddie Freeman remains one of the top options at the position, battling only Vladmir Guerrero Jr, Matt Olson, and Bryce Harper for the best possible option. Although his stolen base and home run numbers might be slowly declining, he will undoubtedly be one of the top names off the board at first base.

Here's a closer look at 30 fantasy baseball team names in honor of Freddie Freeman

Aside from his success on the field with the Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers, part of the reasons behind Freeman being a fan favorite is his infectious personality. Thus, if you are going to draft Freddie Freeman in your fantasy baseball leagues this season, why not honor that fun personality with a team name worthy of his status.

Ad
  1. Freddie and the Free Men
  2. The Freddie Mercury's
  3. Right Said Fred
  4. Freeman's Furies
  5. Freddie's Flintstones
  6. Red Fred Redemption
  7. Fast and the Freeman
  8. The Freddie Prinze Jr.'s
  9. The Walking Fred
  10. Fred, Fredd, and Freddie
  11. The Morgan Freemans
  12. The Nashvile Fredators
  13. Big Fred Gum
  14. In Bed with Fred
  15. Hollywood Fred
  16. Five Nights At Freddie's
  17. The Freddie Krugers
  18. Freddie Got Fingered
  19. Try Fred Instead
  20. I Can't Believe It's Not Freeman
  21. Freddie's Got First
  22. Fountain Valley Fred
  23. M-V-Free
  24. A-Fred of the Curve
  25. The Quick and the Fred
  26. Haveeeee You Met Fred
  27. Fred Light, Green Light
  28. Fred Claus
  29. The Furious Freemen
  30. Clifford the Big Fred Dog
Ad

Freeman's name is a versatile one, so better sure to honor the Los Angeles Dodgers superstar with a creative team name if you take him in your fantasy baseball draft. The only thing that's better than winning, is winning it all with your own custom team name.

Even later in his career, Freddie Freeman is still a part of arguably the best lineup in baseball and should be drafted accordingly. So take Freddie, enjoy the output, and give yourself a clever name along the way.

Quick Links

Edited by Lyndon Suvanto
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी