30 Best Freddie Freeman-inspired fantasy team names to try out in 2025

Freddie Freeman is without question one of the greatest first basemen of his generation. The two-time World Series champion has been an solid defender and excellent offensive contributor throughout his 15-year MLB career. Even at 35-years-old, Freeman is still as elite as it comes at the first base position.

Ad

Aside from Freddie Freeman being effective at the plate, the superstar is incedibly durable. Since becoming a full-time player, Freeman has played in at least 117 games every season (2020 shortened season not included). This only adds to his value to clubs, both in real life and fantasy.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

From a fantasy baseball perspective, Freddie Freeman remains one of the top options at the position, battling only Vladmir Guerrero Jr, Matt Olson, and Bryce Harper for the best possible option. Although his stolen base and home run numbers might be slowly declining, he will undoubtedly be one of the top names off the board at first base.

Here's a closer look at 30 fantasy baseball team names in honor of Freddie Freeman

Aside from his success on the field with the Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers, part of the reasons behind Freeman being a fan favorite is his infectious personality. Thus, if you are going to draft Freddie Freeman in your fantasy baseball leagues this season, why not honor that fun personality with a team name worthy of his status.

Ad

Freddie and the Free Men The Freddie Mercury's Right Said Fred Freeman's Furies Freddie's Flintstones Red Fred Redemption Fast and the Freeman The Freddie Prinze Jr.'s The Walking Fred Fred, Fredd, and Freddie The Morgan Freemans The Nashvile Fredators Big Fred Gum In Bed with Fred Hollywood Fred Five Nights At Freddie's The Freddie Krugers Freddie Got Fingered Try Fred Instead I Can't Believe It's Not Freeman Freddie's Got First Fountain Valley Fred M-V-Free A-Fred of the Curve The Quick and the Fred Haveeeee You Met Fred Fred Light, Green Light Fred Claus The Furious Freemen Clifford the Big Fred Dog

Ad

Freeman's name is a versatile one, so better sure to honor the Los Angeles Dodgers superstar with a creative team name if you take him in your fantasy baseball draft. The only thing that's better than winning, is winning it all with your own custom team name.

Expand Tweet

Even later in his career, Freddie Freeman is still a part of arguably the best lineup in baseball and should be drafted accordingly. So take Freddie, enjoy the output, and give yourself a clever name along the way.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback