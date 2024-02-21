  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • 30 Best Jose Altuve-inspired fantasy team names to try out in 2024

30 Best Jose Altuve-inspired fantasy team names to try out in 2024

By Pablo Ricalde
Modified Feb 21, 2024 02:59 GMT
30 Best Jose Altuve-inspired fantasy team names to try out in 2024
30 Best Jose Altuve-inspired fantasy team names to try out in 2024

Selecting the perfect fantasy baseball team name is a crucial step in preparing for the upcoming season. What better way to infuse excitement and character into your team than by drawing inspiration from one of the game’s most exceptional players, Jose Altuve?

Jose Altuve recently signed a five-year $125 million contract extension which will see him retire with the Houston Astros.
Jose Altuve recently signed a five-year $125 million contract extension which will see him retire with the Houston Astros.

In the 2023 season, Altuve continued to showcase his extraordinary skills, proving why he’s a standout players for the Houston Astros. Despite changes in the league and team dynamics, Altuve‘s dedication to excellence remains unwavering.

With Jose Altuve securing his future with the Houston Astros through a hefty five-year, $125 million extension, fantasy baseball managers are gearing up for an exciting season ahead. As we prepare for Altuve’s 14th season with the team, let’s add a touch of humor to the fantasy league with some clever and funny team names:

30 Jose Altuve-inspired Fantasy Baseball team names:

  1. Pocket Rocket
  2. Fun Size Fireballers
  3. Small Stature, Big Swings
  4. The Altuve Avengers
  5. Mini Maulers Club
  6. Low Altitude Lunatics
  7. Pocket Powerhouse
  8. Pint-Sized Power Play
  9. Houston We’ve Got A-ltuve
  10. Fun-size Fury
  11. Altuve’s Amigos
  12. Jose’s Moonshots
  13. Apollo 27
  14. Altuve’s Hit Parade
  15. Altuve’s Astro Mavericks
  16. The Ranger Crusher
  17. Little Rocket Man
  18. Rocket City Maverick
  19. The Comet Crusher
  20. Altuve’s Cosmic Cannonballs
  21. Cosmic Curve Hitter
  22. Million-Dollar Moonshots
  23. Payday Power
  24. Astros’ Asset Astronaut
  25. Altuve’s Big Deal
  26. Space City Dinasty Dinger
  27. Fun-Sized Force
  28. Jose Altitude
  29. Altuve’s Disciples
  30. A-Game Astros

These whimsical team names will not only bring a smile to your league mates but also add a lighthearted touch to your fantasy MLB season. As Jose Altuve continues to defy expectations and showcase his prowess on the field, let your fantasy team channel the same spirit with a dash of humor and a pinch of Altuve-inspired victory.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.

Quick Links

Edited by Pablo Ricalde
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...