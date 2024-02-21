30 Best Jose Altuve-inspired fantasy team names to try out in 2024

Selecting the perfect fantasy baseball team name is a crucial step in preparing for the upcoming season. What better way to infuse excitement and character into your team than by drawing inspiration from one of the game’s most exceptional players, Jose Altuve?

Jose Altuve recently signed a five-year $125 million contract extension which will see him retire with the Houston Astros.

In the 2023 season, Altuve continued to showcase his extraordinary skills, proving why he’s a standout players for the Houston Astros. Despite changes in the league and team dynamics, Altuve‘s dedication to excellence remains unwavering.

With Jose Altuve securing his future with the Houston Astros through a hefty five-year, $125 million extension, fantasy baseball managers are gearing up for an exciting season ahead. As we prepare for Altuve’s 14th season with the team, let’s add a touch of humor to the fantasy league with some clever and funny team names:

30 Jose Altuve-inspired Fantasy Baseball team names:

Pocket Rocket Fun Size Fireballers Small Stature, Big Swings The Altuve Avengers Mini Maulers Club Low Altitude Lunatics Pocket Powerhouse Pint-Sized Power Play Houston We’ve Got A-ltuve Fun-size Fury Altuve’s Amigos Jose’s Moonshots Apollo 27 Altuve’s Hit Parade Altuve’s Astro Mavericks The Ranger Crusher Little Rocket Man Rocket City Maverick The Comet Crusher Altuve’s Cosmic Cannonballs Cosmic Curve Hitter Million-Dollar Moonshots Payday Power Astros’ Asset Astronaut Altuve’s Big Deal Space City Dinasty Dinger Fun-Sized Force Jose Altitude Altuve’s Disciples A-Game Astros

These whimsical team names will not only bring a smile to your league mates but also add a lighthearted touch to your fantasy MLB season. As Jose Altuve continues to defy expectations and showcase his prowess on the field, let your fantasy team channel the same spirit with a dash of humor and a pinch of Altuve-inspired victory.

