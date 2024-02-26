30 Best Juan Soto-inspired fantasy team names to try out in 2024

Without question, Juan Soto is one of the best players in the MLB. The 25-year-old outfielder has enjoyed one of the best starts to the beginning of an MLB in league history. A World Series champion, the New York Yankees slugger should continue to perform as one of the best players in the MLB this season.

"There’s no limit to Juan Soto highlights in my mind. Even if the games mean nothing." - @BarstoolHubbs

When it comes to the 2024 fantasy baseball season, Soto will likely see his stock rise given his offseason move to the New York Yankees. As one of the most electric batters in the MLB, Soto will certainly reward fantasy owners who paid up to draft him this year.

Here's a look at 30 fantasy baseball team names inspired by Juan Soto

While fantasy managers will likely enjoy the rewards that come with drafting Soto, they also might want to have some fun naming their team after the three-time All-Star. Here are 30 fantasy baseball team names inspired by the New York Yankees newest superstar:

Obi-Juan Kenobi Juan and the same Takes Juan to know Juan Soto Baggins Juan and the Pecans Juan Night in Miami Juan Night in Bangkok Juan 3:16 The Soto Booth Nicholas Cage's Juan Air C'Mon Juan Juan and the Judge Trop Bon Juan The EJuan Musks Soto and the Four Seasons Africa by Soto Juan Piece Juan Cena Juan Day At A Time The San Juan Sluggers Seven Sjuans A Swimmin' Going, Going, Juan! Juan Love Two Birds with Juan Stone All I Juan-t For Christmas Juan Of A Kind Juan Hit Wonder Mr. Juan-derful Juan and the Same Juan Good Team Name

The key to a successful fantasy campaign arguably begins with a good team name. Juan Soto and the New York Yankees should provide plenty of fireworks this season, so this list should inspire fans to create their own dazzling nickname.

"Juan Soto and Aaron Judge are hitting back-to-back in the @Yankees lineup today" - @MLB

Soto has the opportunity to put up a truly special season batting in the potent New York Yankees lineup next to Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton, and Anthony Rizzo. Be sure to draft as many of these players as possible in fantasy baseball as the Yankees will likely put up some massive numbers on offense.

