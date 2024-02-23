  • home icon
  30 Best Justin Verlander-inspired fantasy team names to try out in 2024

30 Best Justin Verlander-inspired fantasy team names to try out in 2024

By Pablo Ricalde
Modified Feb 23, 2024 04:00 GMT
The baseball community is reminded of Justin Verlander’s remarkable career and his chance to defy aging in his 19th MLB season as the future Hall of Famer celebrates his 41st birthday. The three-time Cy Young winner has made a lasting impression on the game and is a vital part of the Houston Astros’ success. Verlander is expected to remain a reliable starting option in 2024 despite reaching 41.

Justin Verlander has made a lasting impression and is a vital part in the Houston Astros’ recent years success. He has received the Cy Young three times and is a two-time World Series champion.
Justin Verlander’s age-defying quest may not be supported by history, but his career accomplishments—257 wins, 3,325 innings pitched, and 3,342 strikeouts—attest to his unwavering excellence. Verlander is still a relic from a time when stars were shorter and players had more protection. Fans are in awe of his resolve to defy expectations and compete at the greatest level as he heads into the 2024 season.

Justin Verlander’s legacy provides motivation for coming up with the ideal team name as fantasy baseball fans get ready for the upcoming MLB season. To add some humor and rivalry to your experience, try these 30 Justin Verlander-inspired names:

30 Justin Verlander-inspired Fantasy Baseball team names:

  1. Verlander’s Vigilantes
  2. Ageless Aces
  3. Justin’s Juggernauts
  4. Eternal Astros
  5. Space City Virtuosos
  6. Houston Timeless Throwers
  7. Age Defying Astronauts
  8. Verlander’s Vortex
  9. Forever Fastballs
  10. Ancient Arms
  11. Resilient Rocket
  12. Apollo 35
  13. Apollo 41
  14. Stellar Starters Society
  15. Ageless All-Stars
  16. Veteran Velocity
  17. Infinite Innings
  18. Evergreen ERA
  19. Virtuous Veteran
  20. Time-tested Throwers
  21. Eternal Ensemble
  22. Justin’s Journey
  23. Anomaly Ace
  24. Perennial Prowess
  25. H-town hero
  26. Astro Ace of Spades
  27. Fastball Fable
  28. Hardball Maestro
  29. Comet Launcher
  30. Space Town Commander

With these imaginative and lively team names, fantasy baseball and Houston Astros fans can honor Verlander’s incredible career as he starts a new season and bring a little bit of his legacy into their leagues.

Edited by Pablo Ricalde
