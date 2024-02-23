30 Best Justin Verlander-inspired fantasy team names to try out in 2024

The baseball community is reminded of Justin Verlander’s remarkable career and his chance to defy aging in his 19th MLB season as the future Hall of Famer celebrates his 41st birthday. The three-time Cy Young winner has made a lasting impression on the game and is a vital part of the Houston Astros’ success. Verlander is expected to remain a reliable starting option in 2024 despite reaching 41.

Justin Verlander’s age-defying quest may not be supported by history, but his career accomplishments—257 wins, 3,325 innings pitched, and 3,342 strikeouts—attest to his unwavering excellence. Verlander is still a relic from a time when stars were shorter and players had more protection. Fans are in awe of his resolve to defy expectations and compete at the greatest level as he heads into the 2024 season.

Justin Verlander’s legacy provides motivation for coming up with the ideal team name as fantasy baseball fans get ready for the upcoming MLB season. To add some humor and rivalry to your experience, try these 30 Justin Verlander-inspired names:

30 Justin Verlander-inspired Fantasy Baseball team names:

Verlander’s Vigilantes Ageless Aces Justin’s Juggernauts Eternal Astros Space City Virtuosos Houston Timeless Throwers Age Defying Astronauts Verlander’s Vortex Forever Fastballs Ancient Arms Resilient Rocket Apollo 35 Apollo 41 Stellar Starters Society Ageless All-Stars Veteran Velocity Infinite Innings Evergreen ERA Virtuous Veteran Time-tested Throwers Eternal Ensemble Justin’s Journey Anomaly Ace Perennial Prowess H-town hero Astro Ace of Spades Fastball Fable Hardball Maestro Comet Launcher Space Town Commander

With these imaginative and lively team names, fantasy baseball and Houston Astros fans can honor Verlander’s incredible career as he starts a new season and bring a little bit of his legacy into their leagues.

