"30 weeks with my 3rd baby bump” - Francisco Lindor's pregnant wife Katia shares uplifting message about motherhood and hope

Francisco Lindor is a starting shortstop for the New York Mets and is married to Katia Reguero. Francisco and Katia first connected via Instagram, and then tied the knot back in 2021.

They are now expecting their third child together, and Katia Lindor provided a recent update on her Instagram page about her pregnancy journey.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Katia Lindor is wearing a white skirt in the pictures, while her baby bump is on full display. She is also holding a beautiful bouquet of flowers, which she references in her caption on the post.

"30 weeks with my 3rd baby bump 💛 There is a certain dissonance I feel while growing life in a world that feels unworthy…yet, like flowers that bloom against the odds, hope refuses to wither. I choose to believe in a future worthy of my children’s light."

This will be the third child in the Lindor family, and the baby is due in about 10 weeks or so. Daughter Kalina Zoe was born on November 4, 2020, and Amapola Chloe was born on June 17, 2023.

Francisco Lindor will be reporting back to the New York Mets in a couple of weeks, and he will be away from the team when the third child is born. He has been spending some quality time with his family of four during the offseason, and Katia will spend the MLB season in New York with the baby.

Francisco Lindor's wife Katia upset about deportation policies

Francisco Lindor and his wife Katia have a lot to worry about with a young family, but that doesn't stop them from keeping an eye on world news. On Jan. 28, Katia Lindor shared her thoughts about the new deportation policy for illegal immigrants taking place in the United States.

Katia Lindor thoughts on immigration

Several politicians were asking if there would be a live feed of deportations, leading Katia Lindor to respond:

"How are some people this heartless + inhumane? It's horrifying to think we live among such evil 'leaders' while they're simultaneously claiming to believe in God. My God could NEVER..."

Katia Lindor is in a position to share her thoughts on politics, but is also focusing on staying healthy for baby number three. Francisco Lindor will soon turn his full attention to playing shortstop for the New York Mets for the 2025 season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback