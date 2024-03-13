"325 million dollar arm" - MLB fans troll Dodgers after Yoshinobu Yamamoto's rough Spring Training start

Yoshinobu Yamamoto is one of the most hyped international free agents to ever make the jump to the MLB. The young Japanese pitcher opted to join the Los Angeles Dodgers on a whopping 12-year, $325,000,000 contract this offseason, drawing the ire of fans everywhere.

Although Yoshinobu Yamamoto owns one of the most impressive resumes in the Nippon Professional Baseball, the decision to join the Los Angeles Dodgers did not help him make fans across the MLB. Without question, the offseason belonged to the Dodgers as the team landed a number of coveted stars, such as Shohei Ohtani and Tyler Glasnow.

This historic offseason put a target on the backs of the Los Angeles Dodgers, something that Yamamoto is learning the hard way. The young phenom endured a difficult Spring Training outing on Wednesday, giving up four runs and seven hits in only 4.2 innings of work.

While this was not a disastrous outing, it did not prevent MLB fans from across the league from taking their shots at Yoshinobu Yamamoto and the Los Angeles Dodgers. A number of baseball fans took to social media to troll the Dodgers, with many pointing out that the team handed $325,000,000 to a potential bust.

Others made their feelings known on a more simple level, calling Yamamoto a fraud and a bust. Although it was only a Spring Training outing, it is a clear indication of the reactions that the Los Angeles Dodgers will draw all season long whenever they struggle.

It has been a difficult Spring Training for Yoshinobu Yamamoto

Although Yamamoto has seen limited action throughout Spring Training, according to fans, he has struggled to live up to the hype and, more importantly, the massive contract. So far, during the team's preseason action, Yamamoto has pitched 9.1 innings with 14 strikeouts and an uninspiring 8.38 ERA.

This could simply be a young pitcher ramping up for the season ahead, as well as adjusting to the MLB game. That being said, baseball fans who were disappointed that Yamamoto joined forces with Shohei Ohtani in Los Angeles are not quick to forgive and forget.

