“350 million for this?” - Mets fans lose hope after team starts 0-4 for first time since 2005

The New York Mets are off to a dismal start to the 2024 regular season. While no one expected them to be the best team, they were certainly not the worst-matched against their opponents.

The Mets are now 0-4 for the first time since 2005. They lost their initial three-game series against the Milwaukee Brewers. On Monday, they lost 0-5 against the Detroit Tigers to reach the dismal mark to begin the season.

One fan pointed out the New York Mets payroll from last season.

"350 million for this?" one fan said.

Seeing this unfold, the Mets fans are already starting to lose hope in their team.

"What an embarrassment you are🤦🏻‍♀️," another fan said.

"Remember when we thought @StevenACohen2 was going to change the culture here… lots of talk not a lot of follow through," another fan took a shot at Steve Cohen.

Here are a few other fan reactions:

Bench coach and players searching for the Mets first win

Manager Carlos Mendoza was suspended for one game, and his reliever Yohan Ramirez was suspended for three games for throwing behind Rhys Hoskins in Saturday's game against the Brewers.

Seeing the recent skid by the Mets, first baseman Pete Alonso mentioned the team needs to keep grinding to get the first win.

"It’s definitely not ideal. … We’ll just get right back at it tomorrow,” first baseman Pete Alonso said. “Honestly, we just need to keep playing hard and come ready to go tomorrow."

Bench coach John Gibbons, who has managed for the first time since 2018, expresses confidence in his team to get the win.

"We had nothing to show for it. But that’s baseball. Three games to start the season. It looks worse to start a season. That’s part of it," Gibbons said. "We have a good ballclub. We like our ballclub. … We're better than that. We’ll just move on tomorrow."

Shortstop Francisco Lindor was expressive and asked the team to be more committed if they wanted to get a win.

“I want to win for the New York Mets and definitely for Carlos. You want to get the first one out of the way for him,” Lindor said.

The Mets will play their second game against the Tigers on Tuesday at Citi Field.

