4 reasons why Aaron Boone believes Aaron Judge’s homer was ruled incorrectly

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone once again claimed that Aaron Judge's non-home run against the Tampa Bay Rays was fair. The manager listed four reasons behind his claim and explained why it is difficult for the third base umpire to make the call.

The 32-year-old slugger blasted a home run out of the stadium at Tampa during Sunday's game, which was called a foul ball and the decision was upheld after a video review. Boone was left infuriated with the umpire's decision and was ultimately ejected from the game one pitch later.

While it is still unclear whether the ball was fair or foul, Aaron Boone gave four reasons why he believed that it was a fair ball (via Talkin' Yanks):

"There's no appeal process there... I would propose that call going to the home plate umpire. Because as hitters, we hit that ball and you know as a hitter if it's fair or foul. We do it all the time in BP."

"So there were a couple of triggers for me to know it was fair. One, I think the replay. But Judge, how he started to go into his trot after it, so he knew. Luis Rojas turned right to me and was like, that's a fair ball. (Junior) Caminero thought it was fair."

"I think it's tougher there for the third base umpire because he's got to turn around and find the ball again. And then he's looking up from a shorter angle... whereas at home plate, you follow the flight of the ball the whole time and see it. I think it's an easier call, fair or foul home runs, for the home plate umpire."

Aaron Judge has been in hot form this season and is currently on seven home runs and 25 RBIs for the Yankees. From Boone's reasoning, it is clear that the Yankees manager has a point. However, Judge will be thinking too much about it as he continues his MVP-calibre season in the MLB.

Aaron Judge gives his take on non-homer vs Rays

When Aaron Judge hit the non-home run against the Tampa Bay Rays, his body language showed that he thought it was a fair ball based on what he felt off his bat. After the decision went against him, the New York Yankees captain gave his thoughts after the game (via YES Network):

"It was a fair ball, but that's why we got replay... It's tough in a situation like this where at a minor league park the foul poles aren't as high."

While Aaron Judge and Aaron Boone are both completely convinced that the decision went against them, they are not too worried, as it resulted in a 4-0 win over the Rays. It secured the series for the Yankees, and they had to focus more on their next series against the Cleveland Guardians.

