$400,000,000 stars Aaron Judge, Tom Brady, and Jayson Tatum team up to deliver once-in-a-lifetime experience for kids

Fanatics shook hands with the Make-A-Wish Foundation to team up with Aaron Judge, Tom Brady, and Jayson Tatum to plan an event for the children to spend time and play with their favorite athletes.

Aaron Judge and Jayson Tatum, having a net worth of $50,000,000 each, along with Tom Brady, having a net worth of $300,000,000, met with nine children in Brooklyn and spent some quality time playing their respective sports with the kids. Judge threw out pitches to the kids, Brady indulged in catch passes and Tatum played ball with the kids.

The event took place because of a deal between Fanatics and the Make-A-Wish Foundation. Fanatics has landed itself as the official sports partner of the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Fanatics is a sports manufacturing company that produces and sells sportswear for the MLB, MLS, NBA, and NFL, among other big leagues.

The CEO of Fanatics, Michael Rubin, felt honored to be a part of the event and thanked the trio for making the children's day special,

"An absolute honor and a privilege to be a part of this day. I am so inspired by each kids' perseverance through adversity at such a young age. They've all gone through so much, and yet are still full of happiness and joy - it's truly incredible!! Thank you Tom Brady, Aaron Judge and Jayson Tatum for giving these kids a day they'll never forget. And thank you Make-A-Wish for this partnership - here's to many, many more amazing sports wishes granted!!"

The Make-A-Wish Foundation is a US-based nonprofit organization that helps children, 2+1⁄2 and 18 years old, with illness.

The event left Aaron Judge speechless and the Yankees slugger said,

"This is what it is all about, we play the game for a lot of different reason, but it gives us a chance to inspire some kids is so special."

The nine kids who were part of the event met the stars and spent time in the locker room. One of the kids, Francis, was a huge fan of Tom Brady and wanted to hug the Super Bowl winner.

"To be a parent and to see your child have a smile and have a laugh and have a meaningful moment is really special," said Tom Brady.

"So these, you know, young children are going through a lot, and their families while they're supporting them they go through a lot. In these difficult moments we're trying to bring some joy and happiness," added Brady.

Aaron Judge's All Rise Foundation leaving a mark on society

Besides being an exceptional baseball player, Aaron Judge has a nonprofit organization called All Rise Foundation, where the Yankees star's main focus is to inspire children and youth so that they can become responsible members of society.

Although the New York Yankees had a failed 2023 season, Judge hit 37 home runs in the regular season with a decent batting average of .267. During his 8-year stint with the Yankees, Judge has recorded 257 home runs with a batting average of .282. Judge is remarkable on the diamond and with his off-field activities, he continues to win the hearts of many.