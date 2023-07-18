After asking Aaron Judge to leave the New York Yankees last year, baseball legend Jose Canseco has dropped his latest bizarre claim.

The former MLB star has made numerous dubious remarks since his retirement in 2001, the majority of which have very little to do with baseball.

Canseco’s eccentric nature was on display once again when he took to his Twitter account and tweeted that he had met an “alien ghost.”

"I met an alien ghost that asked me for chocolate and hamburgers."

That was far from the most ridiculous statement he has ever made. Only last month, he claimed to know the whereabouts of Bigfoot.

"Some aliens visited me and told me where I can find a family of bigfoot they want to adopt me."

Last year, Canseco caught the wrath of Yankees fans when he called them "awful". He shared a series of tweets in which he urged Aaron Judge to leave New York.

"Aaron judge Arietta was right run run don't walk for the nearest exit get out of New York the place is a dump and the fans are awful"

Jose Canseco has an opinion on all matters

In 2016, Jose Canseco referred to former President Donald Trump as “little buddy” and asked him if he could head the Federal Reserve.

"Hey brother @realDonaldTrump give me control of the Fed and we will make the economy great again. Dow at 40k in 4 Years. #Yeswecanseco"

Far from shy to have an opinion on almost anything, Canseco once channeled his inner Elon Musk and did the math for sustaining life on Mars.

"If we could get ammonia to Mars we could make an atmosphere."

The six-time All-Star caused a ruckus in 2017 when he accused the Hall of Fame voters of “hypocrisy” for selecting Jeff Bagwell, a player suspected of PED use, over admitted users, like Barry Bonds and Mark McGwire.

"It's a great day for the hypocrisy of the Hall of Fame voting induct all that used Peds or induct none."

By now it’s evident that Jose Canseco and Twitter is a marriage that reeks of chaos. Irrespective of your opinion on the baseball legend, the bizarre tweets are more than likely to keep flowing.

