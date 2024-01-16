4X All-Star Evan Longoria's $75,000 1967 Camaro RS reflects his affinity for classic cars

Veteran third baseman Evan Longoria is a vintage car collector. He has invested a large an amount on his impressive collection which includes a Chevrolet Camaro 1967 classic worth more than $75,000 in 2011.

Longoria is a 4x All-Star having played in the MLB for the last fifteen seasons. He started his career with the Tampa Bay Rays where he spent ten years, before moving to the San Francisco Giants. Recently, he also made it to the World Series for the second time in his career during his one-year stint at the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Starting in 2008, Longoria instantly made a mark earning an All-Star cap in his first four seasons. He was signed to a a six-year, $17.5 million contract by the Rays during that time. He put this to the best use, buying himself some of the best luxury vintage cars in the market.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The player's 1967 Chevrolet Camaro RS edition is a convertible car with a double door, 2+2 seating and a hardtop. The special RS edition includes hidden headlights, revised taillights with back-up lights under the rear bumper, RS badging and exterior bright trim.

Vintage Chevrolet Camaro

Unfortunately for the infielder, the car was stolen in 2011 at an overflow of a parking lot at a Gilbert upgrade company in Arizona. Alongside it, a Buick GSX, valued at $125,000 was also stolen from the site. The cars were being serviced at the company. Police reports after the theft stated that the car was broken down for its parts.

What other cars does Evan Longoria have in his collection?

Not long after his 1967 Camaro was stolen, Evan Longoria went ahead and bought a 1969 SS version of the same car, valued at $45,500 in 2011.

Longoria also had an extremely rare mdoel of a Ford Mustang until he sold it in 2017. It enjoyed a 725-horsepower for several years.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.