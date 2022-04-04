In baseball, some players are two-sport stars. Being a two-sport star is one of the most fascinating and awe-inspiring phenomena in athletics. We've seen it all, from Deion Sanders and Bo Jackson to Kyler Murray. Most of these athletes participated in two or more sports as a kid – notably in high school – before focusing on one sport professionally. Here is a quick sneak-peek at the top five all-time MLB players who are two-sport stars.

5 all-time baseball players who are two-sport stars:

1. Kyler Murray:

Arizona Cardinals v Dallas Cowboys

Murray played shortstop and second base in high school. He was the first player ever to be selected for the Under Armour All-America Baseball and Football Games. He was regarded as one of the most promising prospects in the 2015 MLB draft. Before announcing his resignation from Texas A&M on December 17, 2015, he was expected to play infield for the Texas A&M Aggies in the 2016 season. Despite Murray's stated desire to continue playing football, the Oakland Athletics selected him as the ninth overall pick in the 2018 draft. With the Athletics, he received a contract that included a $4.66 million signing bonus. Before his junior season on the football team, Murray decided that he would attend spring training in 2019 to commence his professional baseball career. He would, however, forego his senior year and enter the NFL Draft following his Heisman Trophy-winning 2018 season. He declared his choice to focus on his football career on February 11, 2019.

Bovada @BovadaOfficial WHAT IF Kyler Murray chose baseball?



WHAT IF Kyler Murray chose baseball? https://t.co/YFwUl7sO94

"WHAT IF Kyler Murray chose baseball?" - Bovada

2. Deion Sanders:

Chicago Bears v Baltimore Ravens

Deion Luwynn Sanders Sr. was a member of the Atlanta Falcons, San Francisco 49ers, Dallas Cowboys, Washington Redskins, and Baltimore Ravens during his 14-year NFL career. Sanders also spent nine seasons in MLB, playing for the New York Yankees, Atlanta Braves, Cincinnati Reds, and San Francisco Giants. In 1992, he won the Super Bowl and appeared in the World Series game, making him the only athlete to have appeared in both the Super Bowl and the World Series.

Baseball Quotes @BaseballQuotes1 I'm married to football, baseball is my girlfriend. -Deion Sanders I'm married to football, baseball is my girlfriend. -Deion Sanders https://t.co/4olPFa0WYE

"I'm married to football. Baseball is my girlfriend." - Deion Sanders

3. Jeff Samardzija:

San Francisco Giants Photo Day

Samardzija received an athletic scholarship to attend the University of Notre Dame, where he played football for the Fighting Irish from 2003 to 2006 and baseball for the Fighting Irish from 2004 to 2006. He continued his relationship with baseball at Notre Dame before being drafted in the fifth round (149th overall) of the 2006 MLB Draft by the Chicago Cubs. Samardzija had planned to play in both the NFL and MLB, but after getting taken in the MLB Draft, he declared that he would withdraw his name from the NFL Draft and focus on baseball. On January 19, 2007, Samardzija said that he would forego the NFL Draft to pursue a baseball career. Samardzija has agreed to a five-year contract with the Chicago Cubs. There was a no-trade clause in the contract and a club option for the sixth and seventh years. The entire value of the transaction would have been $16.5 million if the club option had been exercised. A $1 million signing bonus was included in the arrangement.

Åudi Łennon @Anthony_layup @FB_FilmAnalysis Jeff Samardzija having 2300 yards in 2 years with 27TD then went on to choose baseball over football gotta be one of the more underrated stories too. @FB_FilmAnalysis Jeff Samardzija having 2300 yards in 2 years with 27TD then went on to choose baseball over football gotta be one of the more underrated stories too.

"Jeff Samardzija having 2300 yards in 2 years with 27TD then went on to choose baseball over football gotta be one of the more underrated stories too." - Audi Lennon

4. Bo Jackson:

Texas Rangers v Chicago White Sox

Bo Jackson is a former professional baseball player who also played in the NFL. He is the first professional athlete in history to have been named to both the baseball and football All-Star teams. Jackson's outstanding performances in various sports have earned him the title of "Greatest Athlete of All Time." Bo is the only athlete to have ever been an MLB All-Star and an NFL Pro Bowler, having played for the Royals, White Sox, and Angels from 1986 to 1994 and the Raiders from 1987 to 1990. Jackson's most noteworthy football moment occurred against the Seahawks on Monday Night Football in 1987, when he ran 91 yards for a touchdown, the longest run from scrimmage in the NFL. In his four NFL seasons, he would repeat the feat twice more. Bo's most memorable ballgame moment occurred in the 1989 All-Star Game, when he hit a 448-foot home run to dead center field in the first inning at Anaheim Stadium, earning him the game's Most Valuable Player award.

Jeffrey @jstmejeff @BoJackson That’s sad. Everyone should know Bo Jackson. Bo is the most talented athlete in my lifetime. Who else can run up and down a wall? @BoJackson That’s sad. Everyone should know Bo Jackson. Bo is the most talented athlete in my lifetime. Who else can run up and down a wall? https://t.co/M9x0bFEDyP

"That’s sad. Everyone should know Bo Jackson. Bo is the most talented athlete in my lifetime. Who else can run up and down a wall?" -Jeffrey

5. Frank Thomas:

Chicago Cubs v Oakland Athletics

After passing on the 1986 MLB Draft out of high school, Thomas took a scholarship to play football at Auburn University. He was a freshman tight end for the Tigers, catching three passes for 45 yards, but he soon switched to the MLB, and the rest is history. Thomas was selected seventh overall by the White Sox in 1989. He earned back-to-back MVP Awards in 1993 and 1994, blasted 521 home runs in a 19-year career, and was honored in the Hall of Fame in 2014.

Last Comiskey @LastComiskey This Frank Thomas two strike swing is a thing of beauty. This Frank Thomas two strike swing is a thing of beauty. https://t.co/jvncncyHas

"This Frank Thomas two strike swing is a thing of beauty." - Last Comiskey

So, who is favorite on this list?

Edited by Windy Goodloe