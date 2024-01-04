5 Astros prospects who could make their MLB debut in 2024

The Houston Astros don't necessarily have the deepest farm system out there. In fact, they're ranked dead last by MLB Pipeline. Nevertheless, there are plenty of good players there and they've always had a stream of young players called up to supplant aging veterans during their dynastic run. That might well continue in 2024.

Astros who could make MLB debuts this year

5) Spencer Arrighetti

The right-handed pitcher is currently the Astros' number three prospect, and his MLB Pipeline timeline suggests he could be ready to go in 2024. He's currently in AAA, which makes the leap easier. Furthermore, pitching prospects come and go up and down frequently, so expect to see him this year at some point.

4) Colton Gordon

Colton Gordon is also a AAA pitcher with a timeline of 2024. He's left-handed, which could give him a matchup advantage over Arrighetti and other prospects. He's almost ready to make his MLB debut, and it would be a surprise if he wasn't called up at some point.

3) Kenedy Corona

Already considered MLB ready, Kenedy Corona will more than likely debut for the Astros. His time is now, and the number 11 player in the farm system is probably going to be called sooner rather than later. Expect the outfielder to appear in Minute Maid Park at some point in 2024.

2) Jacob Melton

The Astros' top prospect, Jacob Melton isn't quite ready yet. He's in AA right now and isn't expected until 2025. A year early wouldn't be a huge surprise, especially in September callups. The New York Yankees did that with Jasson Dominguez last year and he did well, so there's not a lot of harm in seeing what Melton might be able to do.

1) Joey Loperfido

Joey Loperfido is a multi-positional athlete. He can play first base, second base and outfield. That makes him extremely valuable. If anyone gets hurt at any of those positions (which is very likely at some point), Loperfido could be the first one up. His ETA is also 2024, so he's a good candidate to make his debut.

