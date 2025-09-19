  • home icon
"$500M to this bum is a joke!” – Frustrated Blue Jays fans rip Vladimir Guerrero Jr. after another big-game letdown, echo manager’s harsh critique

By R. Nikhil Parshy
Modified Sep 19, 2025 04:52 GMT
MLB: Toronto Blue Jays at Tampa Bay Rays - Source: Imagn
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s frustration levels boiled over in the game against the Rays (Source: Imagn)

After a four-hit night on Wednesday, the Toronto Blue Jays were shutout in a 4-0 loss against the Tampa Bay Rays, having to split the series. Their loss and other results in the American League meant their magic number to confirm their playoff participation remained at three games.

The frustration of the final two games seemed to have boiled over in the seventh innings during franchise star Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s at-bat. On a 1-0 pitch, he argued on a strike call by Laz Diaz that grazed the bottom-left corner of the strike zone.

Two pitches later, he struck out swinging on a 78 mph sweeper by Rays reliever Kevin Kelly. A disgruntled Guerrero, signed to a fourteen-year $500 million contract at the started of the season, slammed his bat on the dust in anger as he walked back to the dugout.

Blue Jays manager John Schneider made his feelings known after the game about Guerrero's at-bat, which seemed like an opportunity missed.

Noticing the comments by their skipper, Blue Jays fans voiced their displeasure towards Guerrero, calling him out for his impatience and lack of effort for the team in big situations. Here are a few of the reactions:

"In big games, Vladdy chokes. We know this from past playoff games. So why expect any different now?" a fan questioned.
"Vlad has earned a seat on the bench for a game imo. Almost an automatic out right now," a fan said.
"Too many excuses for a 500 million dollar man," another fan said.
"Vladdy needs to be accepting coaching feedback and adapt because he's clearly not adjusting against a league which has to him," another fan opined.
"Vladdy completely no-showed this series. I’m so sick and tired of his disappearing act," a fan complained.
"So he will quit when the count isn't in his favour. Is that supposed to be our takeaway from this comment?" another fan questioned.
It has been a tough five-game stretch for Guerrero, who has gone 3-for-20, his last hit coming in the ninth inning of Thursday's game on an infield single. Before this lean stretch, he had gone 22-for-40 in September and still has a high .391 average and .982 OPS this month.

John Schneider 'not making excuses' for Blue Jays' offense, compliments Rays' pitching

Blue Jays' two losses where the offense was shut down, followed a six-game win streak. As per Scheider, the Rays pitching were strong and have had a number on Toronto all season long.

“They pitched us tough, not just here the last couple days, but throughout the season series,” said manager John Schneider. “They had good arms and tough to string some traffic together here. Not making excuses for the weather or the conditions or anything. They threw the ball well, didn't make many mistakes and we didn't get much going the last two days.”

With the win, the Rays took a 7-3 unassailable regular season series lead over the Blue Jays with three games left. This is one matchup that Toronto wouldn't be closely looking at, considering Tampa Bay cannot match their record and force a tiebreak. Blue Jays do hold the tiebreak advantage over the Boston Red Sox and the New York Yankees.

