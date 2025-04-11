$66,000,000 star and Tommy Edman earn sportscaster's high praise for impact on Dodgers

Teoscar Hernandez and Tommy Edman have been providing valuable at-bats, but they rarely get noticed as the spotlight is always on the likes of Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman. Still, they come in, do their business and help Dodgers win.

Both batters are off to a hot start this season. Edman is hitting with some pop, averaging .259, along with five home runs and 11 RBIs. Meanwhile, Hernandez, who signed a three-year, $66 million contract in the offseason, has also hit five home runs and contributed with 16 RBIs while batting .283.

On Thursday, MLB Network analyst Lauren Shehadi gave major props to both hitters whose contribution often goes unnoticed.

"The value [they bring] in a sea of stars," she said.

Both Hernandez and Edman were key assets for the Dodgers in the 2024 postseason, which saw them win their eighth World Series.

Hernandez batted .250 with 15 hits, three home runs, 12 RBIs and eight runs scored in 16 games, en route to winning his first World Series. Meanwhile, Edman, who won the NLCS MVP, also shone through, by hitting .328 with 20 hits, two homers, 13 RBIs and 12 runs scored in the same number of games.

MLB journalist shares Dave Roberts thoughts on Tommy Edman's contribution

After the St. Louis Cardinals traded away Tommy Edman at last year's trade deadline, the Dodgers couldn't have asked for a better outcome than the one Edman is giving them on a nightly basis. The second baseman can do more than just hit in the lineup. He solves lineup problems and can bat up when needed.

In Freddie Freeman's absence, Edman has been used at No. 3 or No. 4 in the batting order. And he has repaid the faith with All-Star-calibre numbers already.

Edman's resurgence has even left Dodgers manager Dave Roberts surprised, as MLB.com's Sonja Chen wrote Thursday:

"With no disrespect to (Tommy) Edman, even manager Dave Roberts admitted to some surprise that the switch-hitting utility man has been so valuable to the Dodgers since being acquired ahead of last year's Trade Deadline. Edman has been great in the field, mostly at second base, and even if the power numbers take a dip, he has reliably helped make things happen for Los Angeles' lineup in the early going."

Both Teoscar Hernandez and Tommy Edman weren't big names but they have silently stood out in a star-studded lineup.

