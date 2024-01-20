6x All-Star Robinson Cano's gold-wrapped $245,328 Ferrari 458 Spyder, a symbol of baseball's aristocracy

Now a player for the Dubai Wolves of Baseball United, Robinson Cano enjoyed many years of success at the MLB level. As such, the Dominican was sure to cash in on a variety of status symbols that reflected his elite status.

One such token of success was Cano's Ferrari. Not only did the second baseman purchase a Ferrari 458 Spyder for nearly $200,000 in 2014, but he also decked it out. Thanks to Miami-based customs shop MC Customs, Cano was able to fit his Ferrari with lavish gold wrapping.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Ferrari Friday continues with a sneek peak of our Gold 458 Italia spyder video. To see the full video click the link below our BIO. #goldferrari #ferrari #mcchannel #mctv @mcvideo #YouTube #mc #mccustomsmiami #mccustoms #305 #miami" - mccustoms miami

For Robinson Cano, the ostentatious buy came on the heels of the 10-year, $240 million contract that he signed with the Seattle Mariners in late 2013. In his first season in Seattle, Cano hit .314/.382/.454 with 14 home runs and 82 RBIs, gaining the sixth All-Star appearance of his career.

As if his golden Ferrari was not enough, his performance at the 2017 All-Star game resulted in Cano being awarded a Corvette with a value of $65,000, courtesy of Chevrolet. Robinson Cano was named the game's MVP after homering off of then-Chicago Cubs pitcher Wade Davis to win the contest for the American League in the 10th inning.

Expand Tweet

"GAME-WINNER. Robinson Cano wins the #ASG for the American League with a 10th inning home run." - FOX Sports: MLB

Despite his undeniable skill, Cano's reputation took a serious hit after he was suspended for 80 games in 2018 for testing positive for performance-enhancing drugs. Later, Cano was suspended for the entire 2021 season for another positive performance during his time with the New York Mets.

Robinson Cano's MLB career was as eventful as he could have asked for

Despite leaving MLB with a marred reputation, Robinson Cano was still one of the top performers of his time. With estimated career earnings exceeding a quarter of a billion dollars, the second baseman was sure to put that money to use.

Now, with his last MLB at-bat likely to have already passed, Cano's name remains synonymous with top-level performance, despite his run-ins with the MLB's substance policy.

Think of him what you may, but Cano's material wealth has amounted to far more than the young version of himself likely ever believed to be possible.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.