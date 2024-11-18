"$700,000,000 is a bargain" - Ex-Red Sox star claims Shohei Ohtani has boosted Juan Soto's free agency value with historic 2024 season with Dodgers

With Juan Soto's free agency heating up, former Boston Red Sox outfielder Jonny Gomes believes that Shohei Ohtani's success has boosted the Dominican's value in the market.

Last year, the LA Dodgers went all in with a record-breaking contract for Ohtani, which has paid off well at the end of a historic season. Speaking on a new episode of Pitch & Moan, Gomes said that following the Dodgers' success after spending big, it is the best time for Soto to enter free agency:

"There's not many opportunities that you have to hit the free agency market. This is probably going to be Juan Soto's first and last. Same as Ohtani."

"What is really good is what Ohtani's contract is and how much it paid back. It got him a title and it seems like $700,000,000 is almost a bargain."

"I think Soto is capitalizing in the perfect time after Ohtani going 50-50, winning a championship and money well deserved."

Last year, the San Diego Padres traded Juan Soto to the New York Yankees, with whom he signed a $31 million, one-year contract to avoid salary arbitration. Since then, he has shown his value by revitalizing the entire Yankees lineup and leading them to a deep postseason run to the World Series. As a free agent now, many expect Soto to attract a contract similar to what Ohtani signed last year.

Gomes says that this will most likely be the only time Soto hits free agency and it has come at the perfect time. Ohtani's success with the Dodgers proves that spending big on the right player can get you a championship title and Soto is definitely worth it. He is also curious to see the structure of Soto's future contract after Ohtani chose to defer the majority of his salary.

New York Mets confident about signing Juan Soto after positive meeting on Saturday

According to the latest reports from Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the New York Mets had a detailed meeting with Juan Soto on Saturday. The meeting reportedly went well after the Mets put on a big and detailed production.

The New York Yankees are the biggest competition for the Mets right now after a successful season with Soto in their ranks. According to Heyman, the Yankees are scheduled to meet with him on Monday and put forward their bid for the Dominican star.

