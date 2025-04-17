$74,000,000 million Dodgers star partners with $404 million-worth Edmunds for car brand deal

Dodgers star Tommy Edman recently landed his first brand deal with the squad. The 2024 NLCS MVP has been chosen as the face of the campaign with car shopping site Edmunds. The American car resource company is valuated at around $404 million per recent reports.
Edman is set to appear in an ad campaign for Edmunds called "Edman for Edmunds," a word play between the two entities. In a statement, Edmunds' senior vice president for marketing Alison Steinlauf Anziska revealed the reasoning behind the utility star's selection.
"We’re also partnering w/ Dodgers superutility man & playoff hero Tommy…Edman who will headline a new ad campaign for Edmunds later this year." - @ Edmunds
“This versatility makes Tommy a perfect fit for Edmunds, as we pride ourselves on delivering a range of tools, education and expert insights in every car shopping at-bat,” said Anziska in a statement on the company's website.
The company cited Edman's ability to accommodate the team's needs when the need arises as exemplified by his play on the field. In 2024, Edman appeared in three different field positions for Los Angeles while maintaining a high level of proficiency in each — a testament to his flexibility as a player.
Tommy Edman's mother throws first pitch for Dodgers' Korean Heritage Night
In a heartwarming moment, Tommy Edman's mother, Maureen Kwak Edman — threw out the first in the Dodgers' Korean Heritage Night game against the Colorado Rockies with her son catching at home plate.
Tommy is half-Korean through her mother Maureen. It is reported that Maureen's family moved from South Korea to the United States when she was five. The Kwak family settled in the Los Angeles-area and subsequently, Tommy's mother became a die-hard Dodgers fan.
Edman is currently tied for the National League-best when it comes to home run with six. The utility man has had a blazing start to the year and is batting .267/.309/.560 with 14 RBIs, two doubles, a triple, and one stolen base.
Also a part of the Korean Heritage Night festivities is K-pop group TREASURE.
The ten-piece boy band are one of the most popular acts in the world, having sold more than six million copies of their albums. The group has also won a plethora of awards and a nomination in the MTV Europe Music Awards.