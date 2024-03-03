$80 million worth Patrick Mahomes' signed baseball from high school makes its way to the auction block

There is a potential reality in which Patrick Mahomes, who has a net worth of $80 million, is not an NFL MVP, but an MLB one. His father was a longtime pitcher in the sport and he grew up playing it himself before turning to football and becoming a future Hall of Famer. It's those facts that are why a signed ball from his baseball days could potentially net quite the total.

This autographed ball from his high school team, where six members signed their names on it, has Mahomes' name front and center. It's the biggest signature and it is the one that will drive the price up.

In fact, the Kansas City Chiefs QB's ink is said to drive this price up to somewhere around $10,000, according to TMZ Sports. The ball originated from the Whitehouse High School 2013-14 season.

The bidding began at $2,500. Back in 2020, another ball signed by Patrick Mahomes and his teammates sold for $6,510. Four years later, that ball is likely more valuable and thanks to the QB's growing celebrity, this one will sell for even more.

Patrick Mahomes has won two more Super Bowls, two more Super Bowl MVP awards, and an NFL MVP award since the sale of that other ball. It is expected that the price will nearly double thanks to that.

TMZ Sports also mentioned that legendary NBA player Michael Jordan had a signed baseball from his playing days sell for $36,000. There's a big difference between a professional stint in MLB and playing in high-school, though, so don't expect the price to rise that much.

Bidding is set to continue for two weeks, which could see a massive surge in the pricing. A bidding war is expected here. The QB is one of the world's most famous athletes, and this unique take on a bit of his memorabilia could be yours.

It may also be a good time to get the ball. Mahomes and the Chiefs will be angling for their third consecutive Super Bowl win this upcoming season. That has not been done in NFL history, so any memorabilia is sure to go up in value if that occurs.

Mahomes' father played in the MLB, most notably with the Minnesota Twins, so there is a rich connection between this family and baseball.

