$90,000,000 ace earns 2-word respect from Giants legend Brandon Crawford after 7 strong innings

NL West is booming at the moment with the likes of the LA Dodgers, San Francisco Giants and San Diego Padres starting the season on a high. The Giants, particularly, earned their third straight win and fourth overall of the season as they defeated the Houston Astros 3-1 on Tuesday.

Leading the Giants to win was their starting pitcher, Logan Webb, who threw seven strong innings, where he allowed five hits, only one earned run and six strikeouts.

Webb, who is signed to a five-year, $90 million deal, received praise from his former teammate and Giants legend Brandon Crawford, who put out a two-word reaction for it:

"My guy," he wrote while tagging Webb on his social media story.

Crawford's Instagram story

Logan Webb gives his assessment on quality start to put Giants on top

The only blemish in Logan Webb's outing was a solo home run he allowed to Jose Altuve in the fourth inning of the game. Apart from that, he maintained his composure on the mound as the Giants hitters also gave him three runs to defend.

This was Webb's first victory of the season after he received a no-decision in the season opener against the Cincinnati Reds, where he pitched five innings for three earned runs.

“It’s just the way I try to pitch, try to keep it on the ground,” Webb said, via MLB.com, after the game. “We’ve got a really good infield, so [I] trust them, and they did a great job today. Always looking for a ground ball, especially with a guy on first.”

The most impressive takeaway from Webb's quality start was that he allowed zero walks and threw 68 of his 100 pitches for strikes. Of course, Giants manager Bob Melvin was left impressed as he said:

“Don’t get me started on that, but yeah, and that’s how you stay in games for a long time.

“Guys like him, they’re smelling the finish line, so he knows that’s probably going to be it for him, as far as seven innings go, which nowadays is kind of a miracle. But he knows where he is, and he knows how to finish games, and he knows he’s got a ground ball any time he needs one.”

Webb trusted his sinker the most as he threw 43 of them followed by 24 sweepers, 14 changeups, 12 cutters and seven four-seamers.

“I wish I had a pitch that I could just throw by [hitters] – boom – but I’d rather try and do some other things,” Webb said. “I feel good just kind of mixing it up. I’m going to keep doing it.”

Webb's strong start to the season puts the Giants in a good position going forward, as they are scheduled to face Houston again on Wednesday for their third and last game of the series.

