“90% of the roster failed Aaron Judge” - Fans react as Yankees’ No.99 and Anthony Rizzo attend Rangers-Capitals game following ALDS exit

The New York Rangers of the NHL had two special fans in the form of New York Yankees captain and former infielder Anthony Rizzo at Madison Square Garden for their game against the Washington Capitals on Sunday. Judge's appearance at the World's Most Famous Arena comes a few days after the Yankees were knocked out of the MLB playoffs by the Toronto Blue Jays.The Rangers lost 1-0 to the Capitals, led by NHL icon Alex Ovechkin, who assisted on an Anthony Beauvillier goal in the second period. Judge and Rizzo were introduced to the MSG crowd in the first period and got a thunderous ovation.While the game at MSG went on, the Toronto Blue Jays and the Seattle Mariners played out the first game of the AL Championship Series. Fans took to X to blame the Yankees' roster for failing against the Blue Jays despite a superlative effort from Aaron Judge in the series.Here are a few reactions:"Aaron Judge should be in the ALCS tonight but 90% of the roster failed him," a fan wrote."Love our guy. One of these years they r gonna put a team around him," a fan opined."Oh are they not at the ALCS? why?," a fan said."I guess you gotta find some way to spend your time when you're not playing in the ALCS," another fan wrote."Doesn't the ALCS start today? shouldn't Judge be playing?" a fan questioned."Judge is a great dude. I think its unfortunate he is under the Hal/Cashman combo, there is a good chance he may never win a ring," a fan added.Aaron Judge and Anthony Rizzo had been close friends since the latter joined the Yankees in 2021 after a decade with the Chicago Cubs. Following their loss in the World Series last season, Rizzo was let go by the club. He was replaced at the first base position by Paul Goldschmidt.Goldschmidt's addition was part of a larger overhaul, with others like Cody Bellinger added to replace the outgoing Juan Soto. Despite Judge's strong performance in the postseason, going 13-for-26 with 7 RBIs and a 1.273 OPS, the rest of the lineup didn't turn up, resulting in getting knocked out in the ALDS.Aaron Judge looks to put the Yankees best placed to win in 2026At age 33, Aaron Judge is nearing the twilight of his career. The chances of winning the World Series are also decreasing. But for the captain, he continues to have faith in the Yankees' system."You play to win, and when you don't win, it's not a good year," Judge said during the postgame pressers after Game 4. "Just got to put in more work, review the season, see what I can keep doing to try to help this team, put them in the best position to win every single night."The Yankees are the most successful franchise in the history of the sport with 27 titles, but have failed to win since 2009. They have made the playoffs eight times in the last nine seasons.