$90M Yankees star roasted by fans following latest IL update

New York Yankees infielder DJ LeMahieu is getting closer to a return to the Bronx Bombers' lineup. However,.the Yankees fans are not too happy with the recent update on his injury.
The All-Star third baseman started the season on the injured list after sustaining a calf injury in Spring Training. According to Yankees manager Aaron Boone, the veteran third baseman will play minor league games for Somerset this weekend.
"The reports on DJ LeMahieu have been good as he continues a Minor League rehab assignment, according to Aaron Boone. LeMahieu is scheduled to play Saturday & Sunday for Somerset," MLB insider Bryan Hoch shared on X.
The Gold Glove winner has two years left on his $90 million contract signed in January 2021 but the Yankees fans are not happy with the news of his potential return to the lineup soon.
"Nobody actually cares."
"Bryan plz ask him to stay away," wrote another fan.
"It’s impossible to use good and LeMahieu in the same sentence! He has no relevance on this Yankees roster!" said an angry fan.
"He’ll pull/strain/tweak something before anyone even knows he’s back - the whole thing is laughable/absurd..just buy him out and move on already. The guy can’t stay on the field anymore," suggested a fan.
"No need to rush, he should take his time," chimed another fan.
After DJ LeMahieu's injury, the Yankees have been rolling out Oswaldo Cabrera and Oswald Peraza at third base.