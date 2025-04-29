$90M Yankees star tabbed by MLB insider to help land starting pitcher before trade deadline

The New York Yankees lead the American League East with a 17-12 record to start this season. The Bronx Bombers have done well to lead the division despite the injury-ravaged rotation.

Ad

The Yankees lost ace Gerrit Cole for the season after he underwent Tommy John surgery. Cole's surgery was followed by another setback as Reigning AL Rookie of the Year Luis Gil was shut down for two months before the start of the season. Gil is expected to return sometime in June.

While the offseason acquisition of All-Star pitcher Max Fried has covered for Cole's absence, Fried needs more help from the rotation. MLB insider Joel Sherman, on the "Pinstripe Post," said the Yankees will add a pitcher at the trade deadline and the return of DJ LeMahieu could aid the Bronx Bombers in their pursuit of a quality arm.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Sherman said (21:00 onwards)

"They've got a very good offense and a very good bullpen. You know they're gonna have to add a starter in July, right? That's kind of obvious at this point, possibly two starters. If you would avoid having to get two starters in July, It's, I know that this again will be outrageous, I am not saying, I think DJ LeMahieu will be good.

Ad

"I am not saying DJ will be seeing the way he's hitting in Double-A right now, but if he is good and healthy, and they don't have to spend money on a third baseman, spend collateral on a third baseman, It gives them more to go after the best-starting pitcher. "

Ad

DJ LeMahieu, who is on a $90 million contract with the Yankees, is rehabbing from a calf injury he sustained in Spring Training. The third baseman is 6-for-10 with a homer and three RBI in four games with Double-A Somerset in his rehab assignment.

MLB insider shares his expectations from the returning Yankees veteran

DJ LeMahieu's performances have reignited the hopes of Yankees fans, expecting him to return to his best at the plate. However, Joel Sherman is less optimistic about a full-fledged return for the veteran infielder.

Ad

"DJ LeMahieu doesn't have to be a 2019-20 DJ," Sherman added. "He can be the league-average field third base and play three times a week, especially against Lefty starters. If he does, that is useful not only to the day-to-day, but to avoid the July trade market, when you know you're going to need at least one starting pitcher. "

The veteran first baseman's best run for the Yankees was seemingly in the second half of the 2023 season. However, since then, injuries have limited LeMahieu's time on the field with the Yankees struggling for productivity in that position.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Chaitanya Prakash Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.



Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.



While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.



Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.



When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general. Know More