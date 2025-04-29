$90M Yankees star tabbed by MLB insider to help land starting pitcher before trade deadline

The New York Yankees lead the American League East with a 17-12 record to start this season. The Bronx Bombers have done well to lead the division despite the injury-ravaged rotation.
The Yankees lost ace Gerrit Cole for the season after he underwent Tommy John surgery. Cole's surgery was followed by another setback as Reigning AL Rookie of the Year Luis Gil was shut down for two months before the start of the season. Gil is expected to return sometime in June.
While the offseason acquisition of All-Star pitcher Max Fried has covered for Cole's absence, Fried needs more help from the rotation. MLB insider Joel Sherman, on the "Pinstripe Post," said the Yankees will add a pitcher at the trade deadline and the return of DJ LeMahieu could aid the Bronx Bombers in their pursuit of a quality arm.
Sherman said (21:00 onwards)
"They've got a very good offense and a very good bullpen. You know they're gonna have to add a starter in July, right? That's kind of obvious at this point, possibly two starters. If you would avoid having to get two starters in July, It's, I know that this again will be outrageous, I am not saying, I think DJ LeMahieu will be good.
"I am not saying DJ will be seeing the way he's hitting in Double-A right now, but if he is good and healthy, and they don't have to spend money on a third baseman, spend collateral on a third baseman, It gives them more to go after the best-starting pitcher. "
DJ LeMahieu, who is on a $90 million contract with the Yankees, is rehabbing from a calf injury he sustained in Spring Training. The third baseman is 6-for-10 with a homer and three RBI in four games with Double-A Somerset in his rehab assignment.
MLB insider shares his expectations from the returning Yankees veteran
DJ LeMahieu's performances have reignited the hopes of Yankees fans, expecting him to return to his best at the plate. However, Joel Sherman is less optimistic about a full-fledged return for the veteran infielder.
"DJ LeMahieu doesn't have to be a 2019-20 DJ," Sherman added. "He can be the league-average field third base and play three times a week, especially against Lefty starters. If he does, that is useful not only to the day-to-day, but to avoid the July trade market, when you know you're going to need at least one starting pitcher. "
The veteran first baseman's best run for the Yankees was seemingly in the second half of the 2023 season. However, since then, injuries have limited LeMahieu's time on the field with the Yankees struggling for productivity in that position.