“A clear indication of locker room cancer” - Fans react to MLB’s ongoing disinterest in Trevor Bauer despite top performance in Mexican League

Trevor Bauer continues to put up great performances in the Mexican League, amid MLB teams' alleged disinterest in bringing him to the big leagues. Bauer's quest to return to the majors has been a huge saga, and many wonder if he will ever get the chance again.

Despite the struggles, Bauer continues to perform at his best in the Mexican League. In a recent outing, Bauer rocked while pitching against the Olmecas de Tabasco.

Bauer threw seven-plus innings and restricted the opponent from scoring. He recorded nine strikeouts and received a round of applause from opponent fans while exiting the game.

Bauer's agent Rachel Luba uploaded a video of Bauer receiving huge applause. Fans immediately took to social media to comment on the league's alleged disinterest in Trevor Bauer.

One fan said that it was the negative impact that prevented Bauer from landing an opportunity in the league.

Here's a look at some of the fan reactions.

"Round of applause, a clear indication of locker room cancer," wrote on fan.

"This man deserves a MLB opportunity! not guilty for anything," another fan wrote.

"Can you just straight up tell us why no MLB team will sign him it don’t make any sense?" one fan asked.

Several fans tagged their favorite teams asking them to sign Bauer.

"Angels he is waiting, what else can happen probably the best thing they will get," one fan wrote.

Another fan tagged the Detroit Tigers with the following comment.

"Please hire this man asap, like pronto! It’s highway time we do right by him first and do right by Tigers, second!" added one fan.

"Get him to Milwaukee stat," added another.

Trevor Bauer ready to sign for a minimum deal

Trevor Bauer is all set to sign for a league-low as long as he gets to play in the majors. The 33-year-old has been waiting for an opportunity in the league.

Bauer was not arrested for any charges and many fans believe that the former Dodgers star requires another opportunity. Until he gets an opportunity in the MLB, the talented pitcher will continue to play in the Mexican League.

It's been a rough road for Bauer since his suspension. While a big league spot is still out of reach, all he can do is to wait for the opportunity to arive.

