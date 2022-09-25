"A good win after getting our a**** beat yesterday" "Nice win against a pretty solid squad in the Cardinals" - Los Angeles Dodgers fans celebrate after bounce back win against St. Louis Cardinals

The National League West champion Los Angeles Dodgers bounced back in the game yesterday after being utterly obliterated by the St. Louis Cardinals two nights ago. The Dodgers overcame the Cards in yesterday's 6-2 contest after generating offense from unlikely sources.

Will Smith kicked off the scoring in the very first inning with a solo bomb to center for his 23rd home run of the year. The following inning, Trayce Thompson hit a 438-foot blast to double the lead for the home squad. Rookie Miguel Vargas then hit a two-run shot (the first of his MLB career) to tack on the Los Angeles Dodgers' lead and push the score to 4-0.

Clayton Kershaw was his usual self in the game against the Cards. The Dodger legend pitched six innings of two-run baseball while striking out seven. The performance earned him his 10th victory of the year in 20 starts and lowered his ERA to 2.42.

His counterpart Jordan Montgomery, meanwhile, recorded his worst start as a member of the St. Louis Cardinals. The former Yankee gave up six runs on seven base hits in just four innings of work. Montgomery's record fell to 8-6 for the season.

Tommy Kahnle made just his fifth appearance for the Dodgers in the month of September. He has only given up one run since his return to the squad.

The win gave the Los Angeles Dodgers their 105th victory of the season. If they take the victory in their game today, they will tie their 2019 and 2021 versions as the winningest iterations in Dodgers history with 106. With a couple of games left on the calendar, the Blue Crew looks slated to surpass their own record.

Los Angeles Dodgers on the verge of history

St. Louis Cardinals v Los Angeles Dodgers

With their 105th win, the Dodgers are just two games away from breaking their organization's all-time winningest team record. With 10 games left on the calendar and relatively inferior opposition after their series with the Cardinals and Padres, this looks like a realistic possibility.

The Dodgers might also have the chance to become the first team since the 2001 Seattle Mariners to reach, at least, 110 wins in a single season. For this to happen, they'll need to win, at least, half of their remaining games in their schedule.

