"A**hole" - Baltimore Orioles pitcher Spenser Watkins was called out by unruly New York Yankees fans for walking Aaron Judge

Aaron Judge is on the cusp of breaking a once-in-a-generation record—and New York Yankees fans have just about had enough of opposing pitchers walking the Yankees superstar.

In the Yankees' 8-0 victory against the Baltimore Orioles, Judge was walked twice in the contest. This was much to the chagrin of the people in attendance who were likely hoping to witness history.

Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks “ASS-HOLE” chant at the Orioles pitcher after another Judge walk “ASS-HOLE” chant at the Orioles pitcher after another Judge walk https://t.co/MtaTUEqRr3

Baltimore Orioles pitcher Spenser Watkins received some unsavory jeers from the Yankee crowd as the Orioles' coaching staff instructed him to walk Aaron Judge. Not only were the fans in attendance incensed, Yankees fans on Twitter expressed their opinion on the matter as well.

Glurburt @Yanks14eva @TalkinYanks MLB has a problem right now, eliminated teams are trying to stop a record being broken. In meaningless, blowout games. It's a disgrace to the sport of baseball. @TalkinYanks MLB has a problem right now, eliminated teams are trying to stop a record being broken. In meaningless, blowout games. It's a disgrace to the sport of baseball.

Issun_Ōtsutsuki ⚾️ @PrinceVegeta126 @WesleyS43303149 @TalkinYanks Or maybe teams and pitchers are cowards, just saying you can’t respect people who are scared of him @WesleyS43303149 @TalkinYanks Or maybe teams and pitchers are cowards, just saying you can’t respect people who are scared of him

Mike #KPforOROY @ItalianChungus @TalkinYanks pitching around judge when it's a meaningless game for both teams in hilarious @TalkinYanks pitching around judge when it's a meaningless game for both teams in hilarious

Melissa Garbade @MelissaGarbade @TalkinYanks Pitch him a meatball. What do they have to lose…. NOTHING @TalkinYanks Pitch him a meatball. What do they have to lose…. NOTHING

Aaron Judge finished the game with a statline of two walks, two strikeouts and one run scored. Yankees fans were abhorrent of the way Judge was treated by opposing pitchers. Meanwhile, non-Yankees fans and neutrals expressed their disgust towards the special treatment that the Yankees fans were calling for their superstar.

Wesley Smith @WesleyS43303149 @TalkinYanks Yankees fans when a pitch doesn’t throw a meatball just so Judge can surpass 7th on the all time list @TalkinYanks Yankees fans when a pitch doesn’t throw a meatball just so Judge can surpass 7th on the all time list https://t.co/B5lo8bimjC

Johnnie Simpson @chmod744user @Yanks14eva @TalkinYanks Judge struck out twice but yeah go off on how teams should just give up and hand Judge a record that's not even a record @Yanks14eva @TalkinYanks Judge struck out twice but yeah go off on how teams should just give up and hand Judge a record that's not even a record

Rich @ra121388 @TalkinYanks Grow a pair and this won’t happen @TalkinYanks Grow a pair and this won’t happen

Whichever side of the argument you're on, it surely makes for some interesting points as a generational record is on the line.

Aaron Judge's magnificent September

Aaron Judge had a blast during September

Aside from his historic feat in September, Judge has also raked in the past month and at times, dragged the Yankees offense all by himself.

Judge batted an insane .417/.565/.869 with an OPS of 1.434 to go along with his 10 home runs, 17 RBIs, and eight doubles in just one month. September also saw the Yankees improve and stabilize their playoff quest by going 17-8. This was a stark contrast to their baffling month of August that saw them have a 10-18 record for the month and looked lost against their opponents.

The American League MVP conversation is constantly brought up when Judge is talking to the media. However, the outfielder has maintained that he is not focused on individual accolades. He has expressed that helping the Yankees lift the World Series crown is the most important thing.

With the Yankees squaring off against the Texas Rangers next, fans might very well see Judge strike for the fences and highlight his name in MLB history.

