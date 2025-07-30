"A lot of people touched it; it's getting weird" - Riley Greene shares story behind magic moustache as Tigers tie Blue Jays for AL top spot

The Detroit Tigers' rough start to the second half is slowly turning to fade after they won their third straight game on Tuesday and the reason might have to do with Riley Greene's mustache.After their 12-2 win against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday, Tigers beat writer Evan Petzold revealed the conversation Greene had with reporters after the game. Greene revealed that since the mustache made its debut, it’s become a bit of a superstition.When asked if Gleyber Torres was the only one to benefit from touching his mustache, Greene said:&quot;I mean, Zach (McKinstry) might have gotten some. He touched it today. A lot of people touched it today. I guess so ... I think it’s great. It gets the boys going. Whatever gets the boys going, you know?&quot;McKinstry had a two-run home run in the 12-2 win on Tuesday.Greene was also asked if he intends to keep his long haul around for a while. He said:&quot;I don’t know. We’ll have to see. It’s not a good look. It’s not a good look. But if it means winning, then I’ll keep it.&quot;Greene admitted that even manager AJ Hinch has touched it twice. However, he is getting slightly uncomfortable with the new ritual:&quot;A lot of people touched it; it’s getting kind of weird.&quot;The Tigers have now tied the Toronto Blue Jays for the best record in the American League after Tuesday's win improved their season record to 63-46.How did the Riley Greene mustache ritual start within Tigers clubhouse?Riley Greene, who hadn’t been clean-shaven since his prospect days, decided to shave off his dark beard, leaving only a mustache in hopes of sparking a turnaround. At the time, the Tigers were in the middle of a brutal 12‑of‑13 loss stretch. Greene even joked that it was &quot;anything to break the Tigers out of their funk.&quot;Greene's friend Spencer Torkelson briefly flirted with embracing the look too. Even Tigers admitted to Greene's mustache magic.“We’ve all touched it,” A.J. Hinch said. “I’m not sure how that’s going to go over with quotes around it. Then in the handshake line, he said, ‘We’re 3-0 with it.’”What began as a joke is now helping the Tigers get the results they wanted as they hope Riley Greene's mustache magic continues to help them win games.