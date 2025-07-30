  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • "A lot of people touched it; it's getting weird" - Riley Greene shares story behind magic moustache as Tigers tie Blue Jays for AL top spot

"A lot of people touched it; it's getting weird" - Riley Greene shares story behind magic moustache as Tigers tie Blue Jays for AL top spot

By Krutik Jain
Published Jul 30, 2025 06:07 GMT
Syndication: Detroit Free Press - Source: Imagn
Riley Greene shares story behind magic moustache as Tigers tie Blue Jays for AL top spot - Source: Imagn

The Detroit Tigers' rough start to the second half is slowly turning to fade after they won their third straight game on Tuesday and the reason might have to do with Riley Greene's mustache.

Ad

After their 12-2 win against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday, Tigers beat writer Evan Petzold revealed the conversation Greene had with reporters after the game. Greene revealed that since the mustache made its debut, it’s become a bit of a superstition.

When asked if Gleyber Torres was the only one to benefit from touching his mustache, Greene said:

"I mean, Zach (McKinstry) might have gotten some. He touched it today. A lot of people touched it today. I guess so ... I think it’s great. It gets the boys going. Whatever gets the boys going, you know?"
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

McKinstry had a two-run home run in the 12-2 win on Tuesday.

Greene was also asked if he intends to keep his long haul around for a while. He said:

"I don’t know. We’ll have to see. It’s not a good look. It’s not a good look. But if it means winning, then I’ll keep it."
Ad

Greene admitted that even manager AJ Hinch has touched it twice. However, he is getting slightly uncomfortable with the new ritual:

"A lot of people touched it; it’s getting kind of weird."
Ad

The Tigers have now tied the Toronto Blue Jays for the best record in the American League after Tuesday's win improved their season record to 63-46.

How did the Riley Greene mustache ritual start within Tigers clubhouse?

Riley Greene, who hadn’t been clean-shaven since his prospect days, decided to shave off his dark beard, leaving only a mustache in hopes of sparking a turnaround. At the time, the Tigers were in the middle of a brutal 12‑of‑13 loss stretch. Greene even joked that it was "anything to break the Tigers out of their funk."

Ad

Greene's friend Spencer Torkelson briefly flirted with embracing the look too. Even Tigers admitted to Greene's mustache magic.

“We’ve all touched it,” A.J. Hinch said. “I’m not sure how that’s going to go over with quotes around it. Then in the handshake line, he said, ‘We’re 3-0 with it.’”

What began as a joke is now helping the Tigers get the results they wanted as they hope Riley Greene's mustache magic continues to help them win games.

About the author
Krutik Jain

Krutik Jain

Twitter icon

Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.

A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.

A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Dipayan Moitra
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications