A month after $500M Blue Jays extension, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. surprises wife with lavish 6-figure gift

By Krutik Jain
Modified May 23, 2025 06:01 GMT
Atlanta Braves v Toronto Blue Jays - Source: Getty
A month after $500M Blue Jays extension, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. surprises wife with lavish 6-figure gift - Source: Getty

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. will be flush with cash for at least 14 years after he signed a historic $500 million extension with the Toronto Blue Jays. He has money to spend, and he made sure to celebrate his wife Nathalie's birthday with a luxurious gift.

On the occasion of his wife's birthday on Friday, Guerrero Jr. made a grand romantic gesture, gifting Nathalie a luxurious Mercedes-Benz G-Class SUV, which is worth around $163,700 (via Car And Driver).

The entire trunk of the car was filled with red roses. Vlad Jr. also gave Nathalie a long-stemmed rose.

Nathalie shared the surprise in her social media story, captioning the post:

“Gracias mi amor ❤️ @vladdyjr27 siempre me sorprende 😍❤️❤️,” which translates to, “Thank you my love, you always surprise me.”
The black G-Wagon has a bold red interior and signature boxy design. It has a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six engine with 443 hp and 413 lb-ft of torque.

Nathalie&#039;s Instagram story
Nathalie's Instagram story

Nathalie reveals feelings after Vladimir Guerrero Jr. signs one of the richest contracts in MLB

Just a month ago, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. signed a record-breaking 14-year, $500 million extension with the Blue Jays—the largest in franchise history and one of the biggest in all of baseball.

Nathalie shared photos from the Blue Jays' facilities while applauding his husband on the achievement.

“One more achievement for you my love,” she wrote in the caption. “I’m happy to see you fulfill each of your dreams and goals that we prayed so much and worked hard to make it a reality. Thank God for allowing me to be with you all this way and see you grow and strive every day.”
She also added a verse from Habakkuk 2:3:

"Though the vision may delay yet for a while, but hastens toward the end, and will not lie; though it tarry, wait for it; because it will surely come, will not delay."

In the ongoing season, Guerrero Jr. is hitting .279, along with six home runs and 22 RBIs in 183 plate appearances. His Blue Jays are 25-24 and are in second place behind the New York Yankees in the AL East.

Krutik Jain

Twitter icon

Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.

A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.

A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking.

