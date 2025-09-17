"A patient king" - Fans in splits as Trent Grisham cracks hilarious reason for not marrying wife in middle school

New York Yankees outfielder Trent Grisham is enjoying a breakthrough year with the American League East team, and his bat shone again in Tuesday's 10-9 win against the Minnesota Twins. While Grisham has emerged as a fan favourite in the Bronx, a hilarious trivia from his personal life had the Yankees fanbase in splits. During the game against the Twins, a viral post on social media highlighted a graphic from a videboard with the message:&quot;Trent Grisham: Met his wife in middle school but didn't get married right away because they were in middle school.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFans on social media were in splits after learning about the fact from Grisham's personal life. &quot;A patient king,&quot; wrote a fan.&quot;I've seen enough, make him president,&quot; wrote another fan.&quot;Being with someone since middle school is a big flex tbh.&quot;(Image source - Instagram)&quot;Yeah too many things going on in middle school to think about a wedding,&quot; joked a fan.&quot;In middle school I was climbing on top of desks yelling &quot;suck it&quot; with the DX chop,&quot; a fan hilariously recalled.Trent Grisham married his longtime girlfriend Megan in 2020 and the duo welcomed their first child in April. Trent Grisham revealed how he asked Megan out for the first timeThe Yankees outfielder shared the details about his first date with Megan in an interview with the New York Post in June. &quot;I don’t remember the first date, I remember the first day I asked her to go out with me,&quot; Grisham said. &quot;We were 13 or 14, and we were at one of our friend’s pools.&quot;&quot;I was kind of scared my other three buddies that were at the party would make fun of me, so I kind of snuck around a tree and asked her to go out with me. I wanted it to be private with us.&quot;Grisham, who became a father for the first time after the birth of his son Ezekiel on April 21, shared his fatherhood experience.&quot;A lot of fun,&quot; Grisham said. &quot;I’ve always wanted to be a dad. I always knew that growing up, so for it to come to fruition it’s really more taking care of Mama right now than anything. I get to do all the fun stuff like hold the baby, try to make him smile.&quot;Fatherhood has seemingly rubbed off well on his on-field performance as he is having a career year with the Yankees, batting .238 with 31 home runs and 67 RBi.