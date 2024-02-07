"A player who kept himself the same in big moments" - NFL star Patrick Mahomes draws Derek Jeter comparison ahead of Super Bowl

Patrick Mahomes continues to cement his legacy as one of the best quarterbacks of all time. Although Mahomes is only 28 years old, the Kansas City Chiefs superstar is a few days from his fourth Super Bowl appearance. If the Chiefs can secure the victory, it will become the third title of his impressive career.

The ultra-talented Patrick Mahomes continues to prove that he is not only one of the best quarterbacks of his generation but one of the best quarterbacks of all time. There are a number of reasons why Mahomes has been so successful in the NFL from his elite coaching staff, wonderous throwing ability, and ability to read his opponent's defensive schemes.

One of his many talents that has not gone unnoticed is his composure under pressure. This is something that analyst Dan Graziano mentioned on the hit talk show Get Up. Graziano said that Mahomes' composure reminded him of one of the most beloved players in MLB history, Derek Jeter.

"Patrick Mahomes is like Derek Jeter! Get Up's BOLD COMPARISON" - ESPN

The talk show host said that he finds a similarity between Patrick Mahomes and Derek Jeter, saying that both players thrive under pressure because they keep a level head. "A player who kept himself the same in big moments," Graziano said on Get Up, saying that while a number of players might scramble or lose focus when the game gets heated, these two players do not.

The Kansas City Chiefs superstar will look to carry his team to glory yet again as the team will square off against the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl on Sunday, February 11th.

The Derek Jeter comparison is not Patrick Mahomes' only connection to the MLB

The comparison to Derek Jeter is not the only way the Mahomes has been connected to professional baseball. Mahomes' father, Pat, was a former big league pitcher who spent time with several clubs during his career, including the Minnesota Twins, Boston Red Sox, New York Mets, Texas Rangers, Chicago Cubs, and Pittsburgh Pirates.

"Never forget the Detroit Tigers drafted Patrick Mahomes" - @BSMotorCity

The Chiefs quarterback was also a baseball player during his college days, serving as a relief pitcher with Texas Tech. In fact, Mahomes was selected by the Detroit Tigers in the 37th round of the 2014 MLB Draft. Even though he might be the best player in the NFL, baseball will always be a part of Mahomes' life.

