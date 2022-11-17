Where Alex Rodriguez went, critics often followed, and a very high-profile one at that joined the list in 2012.

Business magnate and 45th president of the United States, Donald Trump, took a swipe at Alex Rodriguez when the latter moved out of one of his buildings back in 2012.

U.S. President Donald Trump celebrating Opening Day of Major League Baseball in 2020.

Clearly unhappy with the decision of the former Yankees star, Trump joined the Twitter bandwagon to take a personal dig at Rodriguez. He tweeted:

"A-Rod is just not making it. We want to give him a chance, but it was only drugs that made him great."

He added:

"A-Rod should donate his contract to charity. He doesn't make the @Yankees any money and he doesn't perform. He is a $30M/yr rip-off."

Reports of dishonorable dealings between Trump and Rodriguez in an apartment also did their rounds in the media, and Trump confirmed that his dislike for the A-Rod stemmed from that.

Trump tweeted:

"Asking why my dislike of A-Rod — dishonorable dealings with me on an apartment deal."

The former president also famously ripped through A-Rod for his involvement in the performance-enhancing drugs scandal. Clearly against it, Trump lashed out at Rodriguez and offered the Yankees some advice regarding their star infielder.

“The @Yankees must re-negotiate @AROD's contract. He's not the same player without drugs,” Trump said in a fiery tweet in 2012.

FanDuel @FanDuel Nine years ago today, Alex Rodriguez was suspended 211 games by MLB for his role in the Biogenesis PED scandal. Nine years ago today, Alex Rodriguez was suspended 211 games by MLB for his role in the Biogenesis PED scandal. https://t.co/UXSne8aEAM

"Nine years ago today, Alex Rodriguez was suspended 211 games by MLB for his role in the Biogenesis PED scandal." - FanDuel, Twitter

While it is clear that Trump isn’t a fan of A-Rod, questions arise about whether the rift is solely rooted in Alex’s performances on the pitch or whether the claims of money being involved hold true.

Alex Rodriguez in line to buy Donald Trump's D.C hotel

Donald Trump, who once referred to Alex Rodriguez as a "druggie" and a "joke," is now in line to sell his Washington D.C. hotel to the former Yankees star, according to the Associated Press.

The Associated Press @AP A-Rod’s involvement in the $375 million deal would make the athlete-turned-entrepreneur an unlikely financial savior for Trump, allowing the former president to recoup millions he invested and perhaps even emerge with a profit from his money-losing hotel. apne.ws/wa06hKp A-Rod’s involvement in the $375 million deal would make the athlete-turned-entrepreneur an unlikely financial savior for Trump, allowing the former president to recoup millions he invested and perhaps even emerge with a profit from his money-losing hotel. apne.ws/wa06hKp

"Former New York Yankees slugger Alex Rodriguez is a key part of an investment group seeking to buy the rights to former President Donald Trump’s Washington, D.C., hotel, people familiar with the deal told @AP." - The Associated Press, Twitter

Sources have quoted that A-Rod is involved in the $375 million deal, which if successfully closed, would make Trump a hefty profit after a terrible financial year in 2020 where it lost 63% of its revenue.

This deal is especially interesting considering Trump’s history of taking shots at the former Yankees infielder.

“This is just more proof that the only thing that matters to Trump is money,” said Trump biographer Michael D’Antonio. “If A-Rod can bail out Trump and get him out of a sticky situation and help him turn a profit, he’s going to take that deal. He’d take it from Hillary Clinton.”

