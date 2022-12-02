MLB stars, along with most of the U.S., gathered with their families and loved ones to celebrate the festivities of Thanksgiving. Many players and their families took to social media to show their love and affection for each other, with posts flying in from everyone.

Kate Upton, supermodel and wife of one of MLB's verterans Justin Verlander, posted a cute picture with her husband as they looked towards one another. The couple seemed very happy to be enjoying each other's company in the open courtyard outside their place.

"Warm and cozy vibes today. Happy Thanksgiving everyone!" -Kate Upton via Instagram

Cara Smith, wife of Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith, also posted a picture on her Instagram feed celebrating Thanksgiving with her family. The couple posed with their daughter, Charlotte Ann, and their two pet dogs in a sweet heartwarming picture. This was their first Thanksgiving since the birth of Charlotte and they wanted to capture it in the best possible way.

"thankful for this family we have created!! happy thanksgiving from us to you"- Cara Smith via Instagram

Also posting a sweet and heartwarming picture with their family was Chelsea Freeman, wife of six-time MLB All-Star, Los Angeles Dodgers' Freddie Freeman. Chelsea posted a series of pictures of herself and her husband along with their three sons, Maximus, Frederick and Brandon. She captioned it with a short sweet "Thankful" followed by a Thanksgiving hashtag.

Seven-time MLB All-Star Bryce Harper undergoes Tommy John surgery

Bryce Harper, the Philadelphia Phillies' star during the same period, underwent Tommy John surgery due to which he is expected to miss a portion of the upcoming 2023 season. He is expected to return around the All-Star break for the Phillies. However, his role will still be constricted to the designated hitter.

A day after going through with the surgery, the youngest ever National League MVP posted stories to his Twitter celebrating the festivities with his family. It was covered by NBC Sports' John Clark, who posted a picture of Bryce Harper and his family via Twitter.

"Bryce Harper is enjoying the Thanksgiving holiday with his family after having Tommy John surgery yesterday Happy Thanksgiving to all of you and your families!" -John Clark of NBC Sports via twitter

