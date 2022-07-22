"A's have to move and change ownership" "Athletics are embarrassing" - Baseball fans react to NFL star Kyler Murray earning more than entire MLB team that drafted him in the 1st round

Former first-round MLB draft pick and NFL superstar Kyler Murray signed an extension with the Arizona Cardinals this afternoon. The dual-threat quarterback signed a 5-year, $230.5 million contract with $160 million being guarranteed.

Kyler Murray is making nearly as much as the Oakland Athletics' entire payroll. This is a shocking statement. Many fans took to Twitter to react to the stunning comparison.

Some fans want the Athletics to move to another city or change ownership.

It has to be emberrassing to be an Athletics fan knowing how little the team is willing to spend on players.

Others are saying that this is a common loss by the Athletics.

You can't help but feel bad for Athletics fans right now. One of the more storied franchises in baseball continues to spend the least, and something needs to be done about it.

Oakland Athletics viewed as most likely MLB team to relocate in near future

The Oakland Athletics are the MLB team that is most likely to relocate at some point in the near future.

The Oakland Athletics are the most likely team to relocate in the near future. For the past 20 years, the Athletics have been one of the lowest payroll teams in all of baseball. Given the market, Oakland has shown it can support its team, but given the low payroll and unwillingness to re-sign players, many fans have turned away.

Athletics team attendance ranks dead last in all of baseball in 2022, with an average attendance of just 8,637 people. Another issue with the franchise in Oakland has been the stadium.

The team has played at the RingCentral Coliseum since moving to Oakland from Kansas City in 1968 and is well overdue for a new facility. Oakland may soon witness another professional sports team skip town and find its way to Las Vegas.

Possible Cities: Las Vegas, Portland, Nashville, Salt Lake City

Until the Athletics move or come under new ownership and business management, they will maintain a low payroll to remain profitable.

