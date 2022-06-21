"A win is a win, but blowing an 8-2 lead?" "You had me scared there for a sec" - Chicago White Sox fans react to roller-coaster win after team almost blew a lead to Blue Jays

The Chicago White Sox welcomed back their star man Tim Anderson with a win over American League East powerhouse, the Toronto Blue Jays. It was a must-win game for the Southsiders as they tested their capabilities against a perennial playoff contender.

The reigning American League Central winners from last season have been on a rut recently. They kept losing games and subsequently plummeted in the standings in their division. They now hold a 32-33 record, and that's only good for third in the AL Central.

The team's struggles can be attributed to injuries to major stars. However, they are slowly coming off the injury list one by one.

Lance Lynn recently returned from a long layoff, while Tim Anderson, who missed 18 games due to a groin injury, just came back.

"It's good to be home. 🏡" - @ Chicago White Sox

Despite the win, Chicago drew flak from fans as they had a commanding lead at 8-2 carrying it to the top of the sixth inning. That was when Toronto started their comeback, courtesy of an RBI double by Teoscar Hernandez.

They fell just short in the ninth after a two-run blast by Cavan Biggio pushed the scoreline to 8-7. White Sox reliever Joe Kelley then proceeded to claim the final two outs, and Chicago barely escaped.

Twitter reacts to the near-meltdown the Chicago White Sox faced against the Blue Jays

One fan was thankful for the win, but not for the White Sox almost blowing it.

Another fan was scared that Toronto almost made a comeback.

One fan thought he wouldn't live long enough if the Southsiders kept doing this.

Meanwhile, this fan was happy that they didn't blow a victory this time.

One fan lauded the effort that Josh Harrison made both on offense and defense.

This fan posted a hilarious photo of Andrew Vaughn after he went 4-for-4 with a homer in the game.

One fan alluded to a scene in Spongebob Squarepants to hilariously describe how the White Sox would say they're kidding every time they win after blowing a huge lead.

Another fan wanted the Chicago White Sox front office to pay Josh Harrison the maximum deal.

The emotions from the White Sox fans were understandable. After all, just two days ago, the Blue Jays went blow for blow with the best American League team in the New York Yankees. The former harrowingly escaped the men from the Bronx.

The two teams will face off once more tonight at 8:10 p.m. EDT. It will be a pitching duel between Toronto's Kevin Gausman and Chicago's Dylan Cease.

