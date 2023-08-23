Aaron Boone and the New York Yankees faced further damage as they lost for a ninth consecutive time in a barren stretch of form. The Yanks lost their home series opener to the Washington Nationals in a low scoring game by 1-2.

Trying to avoid a nine-game skid the Yankees with a $290,000,000 payroll were absolutely blown away as they managed another game with a solitary run. On the other side of the mound, Carlos Rodon's strong start kept them in the hunt, however, a go-ahead home run by CJ Abrams proved to be the difference between both teams.

The Yankees' loss signifies their worst ever record in 41 years as they last had a nine-game skid in 1982. That season turned out to be quite disappointing as they went through with three managers but couldn't find much success.

As fo this season Aaron Boone is the only person at the helm of the Bombers. Speaking to the media after the game he said that the morale was pretty down in the camp.

"Pretty down, but we gotta fight through it I think we're doing and saying the right things. But we're in it to win it.

"At the end of the day, you work hard to put yourself in a position to shake hands at the end of the day, and when you get beat over and over again and you're in the middle of a tough season, it makes it hard ... It's no fun walking in that locker getting beat every night," Aaron Boone said.

Aaron Boone's Yankees will be trying to avoid a 110-year humiliation

Baseball's most successful franchise has never seen a 10-game skid in the past 110 years. In 1913, New York lost ten games in a row after the club came to be known as the Yankees for the first year in its history. Since then, 27 World Series titles later, in the second game of the series against the Nationals, the Yanks will be hoping to desperately get a win and avoid embarassment.