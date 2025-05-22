Aaron Boone announces major update on Fernando Cruz

Reliever Fernando Cruz might not see major league action for some time as he grapples with a shoulder issue, New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. The imaging on his shoulder came back negative, and the manager expressed optimism that they'll be able to get him back soon.

Ad

Cruz holds a 2.66 ERA and a 0.97 WHIP along with two saves in 14 games this season. He is a reliever Boone uses in high-leverage situations.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Before Boone broke the news on Wednesday, fans and analysts were kept in the dark with Fernando Cruz's mysterious unavailability, who last pitched in Game 2 of the Subway Series against the New York Mets. In that game, Cruz retired four hitters while allowing one earned run, one walk, and one strikeout.

Cruz is currently day-to-day due to a shoulder injury.

In April 2023, while with the Cincinnati Reds, Cruz was placed on the 15-day injured list due to a right shoulder strain. Thus, this shoulder problem isn't new for the Puerto Rican.

Ad

Fernando Cruz makes feelings known on playing first Subway Series

After a three-year stint with the Reds, Fernando Cruz, along with Alex Jackson, was traded in the offseason to the Yankees in exchange for Jose Trevino.

Joining a historic franchise comes with perks, as he gets to play in one of the most iconic rivalries in the sport. Ahead of the Subway Series against the Mets, Cruz did an exclusive interview with "The Post" where he shared his thoughts on suiting up for the Bronx Bombers.

Ad

"It’s gonna be an intense one," Cruz said. "It’s gonna be a great one because the fans are gonna make it that way. But I think between the teams, there’s no, like, hate, there’s nothing personal between us. I think the fans are gonna make it really, really enjoyable. It’s gonna be a World Series atmosphere."

Ad

When asked about pitching against Mets slugger and richest contract holder in baseball, Juan Soto, Cruz said:

"If you want to be a good pitcher in the big leagues, you gotta be able to execute pitches against those guys."

Cruz further praised Soto for his disciplined approach at the plate.

"He doesn’t swing at bad pitches," he added. "You have to really come into the strike zone to get the guy out. It’s what makes him special. If you come in, and he’s looking for a pitch, he’s not gonna miss it. And if he does it, he’s not gonna do it a lot of times."

Fernando Cruz couldn't deliver for the Yankees the only time he was asked to pitch in the series, taking a loss in that game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Krutik Jain Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.



A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.



A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking. Know More