Aaron Boone announces major update on Giancarlo Stanton and Jazz Chisholm Jr.’s recovery

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone updated fans about the status of Giancarlo Stanton and Jazz Chisholm Jr.'s recovery ahead of Tuesday's series opener against the Texas Rangers.

Stanton, who has been sidelined with elbow issues in both arms since Spring Training, was placed on the 60-day injured list on May 1. The reigning ALCS MVP is making strides towards a return to the lineup as he is nearing the end of his running program, per Aaron Boone.

MLB insider Bryan Hoch shared Boone's update on the slugger in a post on X:

"Checking in on Giancarlo Stanton: Is nearing the 'end game' of his running program, Aaron Boone said. Stanton has continued to run on the field and has hit "a lot of volume" off a high-velocity machine."

Boone updated on another injured Yankees star, Jazz Chisholm Jr., who has been on the sidelines for a few weeks due to an oblique strain.

"Checking in on Jazz Chisholm Jr.: Could resume hitting off velocity in the next few days, Aaron Boone said. Chisholm is asymptomatic. Boone added that Chisholm may need to play in one or two Minor League games on rehab."

The Yankees could use Chisholm back at second as the team is struggling for offensive productivity from their infielders.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. contributes to charity amid injury recovery

Although Jazz Chisholm Jr. has been out of action since early May, the All-Star second baseman is making use of his time on the sidelines by giving back to the fans.

He hosted a fundraising event for his Jazz Chisholm Foundation on Monday. The event was to help kids from Florida, the Bahamas and the Bronx. A school will receive 25 touch-screen laptop computers via a donation from the foundation.

“I love doing it. It’s my favorite thing to give back to the kids,” Chisholm said. “I got some stuff from the big leaguers, and I always remembered how I felt every time I received a bat and batting gloves.

"At 12 years old, my Little League team went to Florida for the Little League World Series regionals and Hanley Ramirez gave our entire team two batting gloves. We still have them to this day. I always remember that memorabilia stuff. I received a bat from Derek Jeter that [Richardson] brought home.”

Jazz Chisholm Jr. loves giving it back to the community and his comments highlight the emphasis he puts on interaction with baseball fans.

