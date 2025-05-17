Aaron Boone announces update on Jazz Chisholm Jr.’s injury and potential return timeline

Dynamic New York Yankees infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. has been out of action since April 29 after sustaining a high-grade oblique injury. Yankees manager Aaron Boone updated on the infielder's potential return on Friday.
Ahead of the Yankees' game against the New York Mets, Chisholm Jr was seen taking ground balls at Yankee Stadium with expectations of beginning hitting soon.
The Yankees infielder shared a positive update, saying he expects to be back in a week and a half. However, Yankees manager Aaron Boone wasn't as optimistic about Chisholm's return ahead of the series opener on Friday.
"It's definitely him being optimistic which is his nature," Boone said. "He is doing really well, seems to be tolerating everything well. It's at least encouraging what we're seeing from him."
Jazz Chisholm Jr. has been on the injured list since April 30 and the Yankees have moved around DJ LeMahieu, Jorbit Vivas and Oswald Peraza to fill the hole at second base.
While the team welcomed back DJ LeMahieu into the lineup after his injury earlier this week, the Yankees were dealt a severe blow as utility player Oswaldo Cabrera suffered a potentially season-ending ankle fracture against the Seattle Mariners. Boone ruled out a return for Cabrera this season.
Aaron Boone reflects on Yankees closer's return
Apart from Jazz Chisholm Jr., Aaron Boone reflected on closer Jonathan Loaisiga being taken off the injured list ahead of Friday's game. Loaisiga underwent season-ending elbow surgery at the start of last season.
"I'm excited to get him back. He's looked really, really good -- really from February, when he was throwing bullpens and lives," Boone said. "The ramp-up has been really good. Very in line with what a full spring would've looked like. I feel like he's throwing the ball really well.
We'll be careful with him here, the first couple of weeks. Making sure we build him successfully. But really excited the way he's throwing the ball and what he can mean to our pen."
Loaisiga pitched from the bullpen in the series opener against the Mets, keeping them scoreless over an inning and allowing a hit in a 6-2 win for the hosts.