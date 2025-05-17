Aaron Boone announces update on Jazz Chisholm Jr.’s injury and potential return timeline

Dynamic New York Yankees infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. has been out of action since April 29 after sustaining a high-grade oblique injury. Yankees manager Aaron Boone updated on the infielder's potential return on Friday.

Ad

Ahead of the Yankees' game against the New York Mets, Chisholm Jr was seen taking ground balls at Yankee Stadium with expectations of beginning hitting soon.

The Yankees infielder shared a positive update, saying he expects to be back in a week and a half. However, Yankees manager Aaron Boone wasn't as optimistic about Chisholm's return ahead of the series opener on Friday.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"It's definitely him being optimistic which is his nature," Boone said. "He is doing really well, seems to be tolerating everything well. It's at least encouraging what we're seeing from him."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Jazz Chisholm Jr. has been on the injured list since April 30 and the Yankees have moved around DJ LeMahieu, Jorbit Vivas and Oswald Peraza to fill the hole at second base.

While the team welcomed back DJ LeMahieu into the lineup after his injury earlier this week, the Yankees were dealt a severe blow as utility player Oswaldo Cabrera suffered a potentially season-ending ankle fracture against the Seattle Mariners. Boone ruled out a return for Cabrera this season.

Ad

Aaron Boone reflects on Yankees closer's return

Apart from Jazz Chisholm Jr., Aaron Boone reflected on closer Jonathan Loaisiga being taken off the injured list ahead of Friday's game. Loaisiga underwent season-ending elbow surgery at the start of last season.

"I'm excited to get him back. He's looked really, really good -- really from February, when he was throwing bullpens and lives," Boone said. "The ramp-up has been really good. Very in line with what a full spring would've looked like. I feel like he's throwing the ball really well.

Ad

We'll be careful with him here, the first couple of weeks. Making sure we build him successfully. But really excited the way he's throwing the ball and what he can mean to our pen."

Loaisiga pitched from the bullpen in the series opener against the Mets, keeping them scoreless over an inning and allowing a hit in a 6-2 win for the hosts.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Chaitanya Prakash Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.



Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.



While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.



Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.



When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general. Know More