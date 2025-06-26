Aaron Boone blames Reds’ Jose Trevino for Jazz Chisholm Jr.’s ejection in Yankees' 5-4 loss

The New York Yankees fell to a second consecutive defeat against the Cincinnati Reds after Jazz Chisholm Jr.'s controversial ejection in Tuesday's 5-4 loss. Former Yankees player Jose Trevino took the blame for the ejection by Yankees manager Aaron Boone.

Ad

Jazz Chisholm Jr. was ejected from Tuesday's game after his outburst against home plate umpire Mark Wegner after a controversial strike call in the top of the ninth inning.

According to MLB insider Bryan Hoch, Aaron Boone feels former Yankee Jose Trevino, who was the designated hitter for the Reds on Tuesday, instructed the plate umpire to look at Chisholm, who was fuming after the call against him.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Aaron Boone said 'There's a pretty strong case Jazz Chisholm Jr. should not have been ejected from last night's game. Boone said he believes Jose Trevino contributed to the ejection, directing HP umpire Mark Wegner to look at Jazz at 3B," Hoch tweeted.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Yankees infielder was ejected from the game with the score tied at 3-3. The third baseman was held back by his teammate Jasson Dominguez after his ejection. Although the Yankees took the lead in the tenth, the Reds overturned the deficit in the bottom frame to win the game and clinch the series.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. gets revenge on Jose Trevino as Yankees thrash Reds

Jazz Chisholm Jr. got his revenge on his former teammate after going deep in the third inning of the series finale. As he rounded the bases, Chisholm shared a few words with Jose Trevino.

Ad

"Yeah, we were chatting,” Trevino said on Wednesday. “We were chatting.”

Despite the back and forth, Trevino is holding no grudges against Chisholm.

“I mean, I was his teammate. I’m not going to fight the guy,” Trevino said. “It’s baseball. I don’t know what kind of answer you want me to say. I was his teammate. I don’t have anything against him. I think he’s a good player.”

Jazz Chisholm Jr.'s home run helped the Yankees avoid a series sweep against the Reds, winning 7-1 at Guaranteed Rate Field in the series finale. Trent Grisham went 4-for-5 on the night as Yankees starter Max Fried became the first pitcher to accumulate 10 wins this season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Chaitanya Prakash Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.



Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.



While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.



Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.



When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general. Know More