New York Yankees starting pitcher Gerrit Cole's flawless performance against the Toronto Blue Jays earned him high praise from manager Aaron Boone after the game. Boone backed his starter for the Cy Young award as he shut out the Toronto offence to help his team to a 6-0 win.

This marked the end of an impressive season for the 33-year-old, finishing the season 15-4, with 222 strikeouts and 2.63 ERA.

When the New York Yankees signed Cole on a then franchise record nine-year, $324 million contract ahead of the 2020 season, he had already established himself as one of the best pitchers in the league.

Having spent five years with the Pirates and then two with the Astros, he was swept up by the Yankees and has since shown his value several times over the years.

While he has always finished among the top contenders for the prestigious Cy Young award, he never managed to win it. However, this season might well be his best chance yet. Boone certainly seems to think so too and was full of praise towards the pitcher after the game.

"Absolutely put an exclamation point on the Cy Young Award with that performance. Pretty cool."

Gerrit Cole records second shut out of the year to end amazing season with the Yankees

The New York Yankees starter made the 300th start of his MLB career on Wednesday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays, and he did it with conviction.

Pitching nine whole innings during the night, it was his second shut out of the season and the fifth of his career. Even by his high stardards, it has been one of Cole's best seasons yet, and certainly his best since joining the Yankees.

This has left NY fans with high hopes for next season, seeing one of their biggest talents living up to his potential. With Aaron Judge getting back to his best as well, the duo will play a big role in their season next year.