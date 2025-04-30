Aaron Boone drops latest update on DJ LeMahieu’s hip injury and rehab start

New York Yankees first baseman DJ LeMahieu's road to recovery had a setback on Tuesday. The veteran infielder, rehabbing from a left calf strain, felt hip discomfort and took a cortisone shot on Tuesday.

The 36-year-old has been showing glimpses of his former self during his rehab assignment at Class AA Somerset over the last few days. He has been out of action since a calf strain in an exhibition game on March 1.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone provided an update on LeMahieu's condition ahead of the team's second game of the series against the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday.

According to MLB insider Bryan Hoch:

"DJ LeMahieu had a cortisone injection in his right hip today. Aaron Boone said it was “preemptive,” as LeMahieu “felt something coming on.” Boone said they hope LeMahieu can return to minor league game action on Thursday or Friday."

While it seems like a reoccurrence of a hip issue the veteran infielder sustained last year, Boone said it was just a minor obstacle.

“(In) my sense, it was pretty minor,’’ Boone said. “DJ’s always been so tough and his way is to just power through things and grind through things. I think he just wants to make sure he gives himself the best runway to be successful.’’

DJ LeMahieu was batting .600, going 6-for-10 with a double, a home run and three RBIs before his hip issue in his rehab assignment.

MLB insider suggests potential pitching recruitment plan with DJ LeMahieu

MLB insider Joel Sherman talked about how DJ LeMahieu's return could help boost Yankees' pitching rotation at the trade deadline. According to Sherman, the Yankees need a quality starter and if LeMahieu is healthy once he returns, the team would not have to look for a third baseman and can put their 'collateral' on a quality pitcher.

"I am not saying DJ will be seeing the way he's hitting in Double-A right now, but if he is good and healthy, and they don't have to spend money on a third baseman, spend collateral on a third baseman, It gives them more to go after the best-starting pitcher," Sherman said on the 'Pinstripe Post.'

The MLB insider suggested this plan as the Yankees have been struggling with the health of their starters. With Gerrit Cole out for the season and Marcus Stroman not pulling his weights, the rotation will need more help as the season progresses.

