Aaron Boone ejection controversy: MLB evaluate umpire Hunter Wendelstedt

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone was wrongly ejected after the first five pitches of the game against the Oakland Athletics on Monday. Home plate umpire Hunter Wendelstedt made the decision, which not only left Boone and his team furious but has also raised questions about the umpire's credibility.

After the game against the A's, Boone said he would go to the MLB regarding the umpire's decision. According to SNY, the league has evaluated the incident accordingly.

The MLB has reportedly talked to both parties and decided to discipline the umpire as they feel that the ejection was unnecessary and avoidable. This mistake by Wendelstedt will be included in his overall evaluation by the league.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The MLB analyzes all its umpires, and postseason and All-Star Game assignments are decided based on this analysis. These events offer extra pay to the umpires, so Wendelstedt will need to overcome this mistake.

Aaron Boone frustrated with umpire's decision to eject him from game against the A's

Yankees manager Aaron Boone voiced his frustration after being wrongly ejected from the game against A's on Monday. It was a pretty unexpected situation, as Boone accepted his warning from Hunter Wendelstedt that he would be ejected if he said another word. However a fan who sat just right above the dugout said something and the umpire thought it came from Boone, causing the flashpoint.

In the post-game interview, the manager shared his disappointment and said he would take this to the MLB:

"It's embarrassing. That really is bad, I really didn't even go after Hunter. He was more upset that you know, on appeal and I said, 'Hunter, you can call it, too,' and he came back at me, pretty hard to watch. I didn't respond. I just said, 'OK,' went down.”

Expand Tweet

As per reports, Boone has talked to the MLB's Mike Hill and has been assured that the manager won't be fined for being ejected.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback