Aaron Boone gives update on possible return timeline for Giancarlo Stanton 

There's a new update on Giancarlo Stanton, who is dealing with torn tendons in both elbows. The power hitter was placed on the 10-day injured list on March 24 and is expected to possibly return in June.
On Friday, New York Yankees manager Aaron provided a fresh update on Stanton.
“He’s still more of the same — going through his running progression, doing high-speed stuff with the hitting," Boone said via SNY. "You know, he might hit live this week. I think early next week."
As far as the return timeline is concerned, Boone added:
"I think May 27th is the 60-day expiration. So, you know, that’s probably around the point where he’s starting to be in play.”
The next step in Giancarlo Stanton's recovery would be to face live pitching, following which he'll be given a minor league rehab assignment before being brought back into the side.
Last year, Stanton batted .233 with 27 home runs in 114 games. However, he turned up the notch in the postseason, earning ALCS MVP, as he smashed seven home runs in October.
In place of Stanton, Ben Rice is filling in as a designated hitter. He is hitting .265 with eight home runs and two stolen bases.
Giancarlo shares how he's feeling after first batting practice
Earlier on April 22, Giancarlo Stanton had his first batting session at Progressive Field. Stanton came off the practice, feeling "good" and that his elbows were "getting better."
“I don’t usually hit on the field, so I’ve been hitting inside,” Stanton said via MLB.com. after batting practice. “So I wanted to pop out here and get a feel for what my work is inside and build that way.
Apart from Stanton, the Yankees also have infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. on the injured list. He is expected to miss 4-6 weeks with a high-grade right oblique strain sustained on April 29.
Meanwhile, DJ LeMahieu, recovering from a left calf strain, resumed game action with Double-A Somerset on May 2 after receiving a cortisone shot in his hip. He could return by mid-May.