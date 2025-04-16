Aaron Boone gives verdict on Yankees slugger rivaling Aaron Judge’s hitting metrics 

New York Yankees captain Aaron Judge has got some competition from within his own group. First baseman Ben Rice, who made his debut last year, is hitting .273, along with five home runs, two stolen bases and seven RBIs. Meanwhile, Judge is leading the majors with six home runs, two stolen bases and 20 RBIs.

Ad

The hitting duel of both has kept the Yankees afloat despite disappointing performances from the rest of the unit. The team is 10-7 after Tuesday's 4-2 win against the Kansas City Royals.

Before the game, Yankees manager Aaron Boone lauded Rice's sustainable contribution throughout the season thus far.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Well, I don’t want to say he’s going to be Aaron Judge," Boone said. "But I think he can really hit. I mean, I think you asked me the other day — like, what, he rakes.

Ad

Trending

"I think that’s it. I think he is going to be a really good hitter. Maybe he already is a really good hitter in this league. He controls the strike zone well and hits the ball extremely hard. That’s a pretty good recipe as a hitter. So, you know, I’m expecting him to be a really good major league hitter for a long time," he added.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Yankees fans will be hoping to see Ben Rice have a breakout year and share the spotlight alongside his captain.

Aaron Judge's teammate Ben Rice is making leadoff spot his own within Yankees

Entering Tuesday's game against the Royals, Rice has made five starts at the leadoff spot in which he has gone 6-for-18 with two homers, a double and a triple. Moreover, he has walked seven times as well.

Ad

When asked about the change in the batting position and whether it affects his slugging, he said via TheAthletic.com:

“I think the biggest thing is when you move to a certain spot in the order, you’re probably there for a reason. I think the biggest thing is really not to change too much.”

Ben Rice's 1.121 OPS (till Saturday's game) comes second on the Yankees behind Judge at 1.224. Boone has liked what he sees from Rice at the plate.

Ad

“Benny’s done such a good job up there,” Boone said. “He controls the strike zone, and then he’s so dangerous, too.”

Centerfielder Cody Bellinger, who has been following Rice since spring, said:

“Same thing that we saw in spring. It hasn’t really changed. Just locked in. Locked into his plan. Locked into his approach. Guy who hits the ball extremely hard. It’s very fun to watch. It’s very impressive.”

As the season progresses, all eyes will be on Rice emerging as a star to see if Boone’s forecast proves accurate.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Krutik Jain Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.



A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.



A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking. Know More