Aaron Boone makes feelings clear on fans' reaction to Juan Soto at Yankee Stadium

New York Mets slugger Juan Soto's return to Yankee Stadium for the first time this season was the biggest talking point ahead of their Subway Series clash against the New York Yankees.

Soto, who had a career year with the Yankees last season, broke the hearts of Yankees fans by signing a blockbuster deal with the cross-town rivals in the offseason.

The Dominican slugger's return to the ballpark for the first time as a Met was the talking point ahead of Friday's series opener with expectations of a hostile reception from Yankees fans. Yankees manager Aaron Boone expected a similar reaction from the fans but hoped they didn't go too far with it.

“It’ll be interesting. I’m sure there’ll be some creativity in there,” Boone said before the game. “I just want everyone to come and have a good time and be safe and not take things too far. This year is unique obviously because of all the news and storylines around Juan the last couple of years, so you understand that ratchets up the intensity of it."

As expected, Soto was greeted by loud jeers by the Yankees faithfuls when he walked onto the field on Friday. The Yankees fans stood together with boos ringing around the ballpark.

Yankees claim bragging rights on Juan Soto's return to Bronx

Although Juan Soto was greeted by deafening boos from the Yankees fans in his first at-bat, the former Yankee tipped his cap to acknowledge the hostile crowd.

However, Soto wasn't the only former Yankees player returning to Yankees Stadium in Mets' colors. Mets pitcher Clay Holmes was another player returning to the Bronx for the first time since singing a $38 million contract in the offseason.

Holmes reflected on Soto's return to the ballpark after a remarkable 2024 season with the team.

“Juan obviously was only here for a year, but what he was able to do and what he meant for the team last year was huge,” Holmes said. “He’s across town. There’s people that probably don’t like that.”

Soto was largely kept quiet by the Yankees pitching staff as the Dominican slugger went hitless, driving in a run and reaching base thrice in a 6-2 defeat for the Mets in the series opener.

