Aaron Boone makes feelings known over Aaron Judge’s controversial call by umpire

Aaron Judge’s eighth home run of the season ended in heartbreak as the umpires ruled it out as a foul ball. Manager Aaron Boone and the fans were left scratching their heads as it was a clear strike.

The foul call was made by umpire Scott Barry, who was later called out by Boone over the controversial ruling. The incident took place during the eighth inning, when Judge hit a changeup from Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Eric Orze.

While the ball was thought to have hit high enough from the pole, the umpire’s call stood. Judge appeared shocked by the call as the initial ruling didn't change, even after the replay.

"It was a fair ball. It’s not umpires. It’s a tough situation," Boone said. "I think everybody is kind of scratching their head, but nothing I can do about it. They missed it, and just gotta move on."

Soon after the controversial foul call, Aaron Judge was ruled as struck out by home plate umpire Adam Beck. Manager Aaron Boone was seen furiously marching on the field, rambling about the call.

“The audacity of the call standing is remarkable," he said. "It’s a home run. It didn’t go our way, though.”

Shortly afterwards, Aaron Boone was ejected from the game but made sure to call out both umpires, especially Scott Barry, for Judge’s foul call. This is Boone’s first ejection of the 2025 season.

Aaron Boone frustrated over Max Fried’s controversial ruling

Aaron Boone [Source: Imagn]

Aaron Boone had a lot to handle on Sunday, first with Aaron Judge and then with Max Fried. The New York Yankees' rising star had a call overturned two innings later, raising speculations along the way.

What could have been recorded as 2025’s first no-hitter turned out to be a missed call by MLB official Bill Mafathews. While Fried didn’t mind his record of scoreless innings being overturned, as he was happy for the team’s 4-0 win over the Rays, Manager Boone was not impressed.

“Look, we’re not gonna beat [Simpson] to the bag," he said. "So I get it, but it makes it a little bit dicey when it’s within the game or, obviously, with a no-hitter going on. But the reality is, it was a hit.”

Although Boone was frustrated over the call, the team decided to move on and celebrate the win. Their next game will be against the Cleveland Guardians, as the Yankees will try to keep their scoring game up with new records.

