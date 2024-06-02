Aaron Boone opens up on Aaron Judge playing his first away series against the Giants

Aaron Judge almost signed with the San Francisco Giants in free agency following the 2022 season, and manager Aaron Boone believes that's in the back of the mind of the slugger this weekend. He put on an absolute show in the first two games in the current series, and Boone believes it's "pretty cool" for Judge to be able to play in Oracle Park.

He said via NJ.com:

“There’s no doubt that he’s excited to be here and play here for the first time. I think it’s cool for him to be here and playing in this building and to put on the performance that he’s put on the last two nights. It’s in line though with what he’s been here for a pretty good stretch.”

Judge likely doesn't need any extra motivation. He's bent on winning a World Series, and it doesn't matter what team is in the way of more wins on the schedule. However, he has admitted to coming "pretty close" to inking a deal with his hometown Giants.

He ultimately signed with the New York Yankees for nine years and $360 million. Thus, he is the visitor and arguably the villain of this series. According to his manager, that must provide a little more excitement than the standard series.

Aaron Judge downplays San Francisco visit

Throughout the 2022 season, the San Francisco Giants were touted as the primary competition to land Aaron Judge over the New York Yankees. There was a bit of a bidding war, with the San Diego Padres also getting involved.

Aaron Judge returned to San Francisco

Two years later and on his first trip to San Francisco since his visit with the team, Judge is downplaying any significance to reporters, other than it being close to his family:

“I love the Giants. I wouldn’t say it’s personal. We’ve got a job to do every time we play. Nothing different. In that way. I’ve got a lot of family in town, a lot of friends in town. We’ve got to do something special for them, so I’m trying to stay locked in and put on a show for them.”

Something special is exactly what Judge has done in San Francisco, but also in the month of May and June. He has crushed nearly every baseball thrown at him, and he's right back firmly in the MVP race after an underwhelming April.

