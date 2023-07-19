New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone spoke to MLB podcaster Jomboy after their 5-1 defeat at the hands of the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday. It was the second loss to the Angels in as many days as their bullpen continued to struggle to shut down opponents.

Boone listened to Jomboy's concerns about the struggling bullpen, but also pointed out that it was too late to put someone new in, with less than three months left in the season.

Aaron Boone has one of the toughest jobs in baseball, being the manager of the New York Yankees. His every decision comes under severe scrutiny and there is always someone ready to criticise his decisions on the job.

However, there is no doubt that the Yankees bullpen has been struggling in the past couple of months after making an impressive start to the season.

The Yankees bullpen currently ranks 16th in WAR in the entire league at the moment, a steep decline from the way they started the season. The fact was pointed out to Aaron Boone by Jomboy after the game, causing the Yankees manager to open up about the situation:

"We're making more guys available but we're getting nowhere with two-and-a-half months remaining if we put these guys in a bad spot," said Boone.

Aaron Boone and the Yankees fall deeper into the bottom of the division after loss to Angels

The New York Yankees fell to the Los Angeles Angels in a second consecutive game to fall deeper into the bottom of their division in the MLB.

The Yankees bullpen could not contain the Angels' bats as Mickey Moniak and Shohei Ohtani did enough to get their team over the line. The New York bats were out of sorts as well as they continue to build momentum in the league. However, they will be eager to get a result in the final game in order to avoid the embarrassment of being swept by the Angels.

